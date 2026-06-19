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Malawians Singing and Dancing on Deportation Bus As SA’s Illegal Immigration Debate Intensifies
Family and Relationships

Malawians Singing and Dancing on Deportation Bus As SA’s Illegal Immigration Debate Intensifies

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A TikTok video showing Malawian nationals singing and dancing while being deported from South Africa has gone viral
  • The footage has reignited discussions around illegal immigration, border enforcement and the growing pressure on government to tackle undocumented migration.
  • Social media users reacted to their happiness, saying its been long overdue

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A viral TikTok video showing a bus full of Malawian nationals singing, dancing and celebrating while travelling back to Malawi has reignited South Africa's heated debate around illegal immigration and border enforcement. The footage, shared by TikTok user @phusu22 on 14 June 2026, captures a lively atmosphere inside the bus as passengers clap, sing and dance while making the journey home.

The layout combined a shot of commuters interacting inside the vehicle with a forward-facing perspective showing the view from the dashboard as it traveled along a roadway.
A split-screen layout juxtaposed the lively crowd of passengers inside the cabin on the left with a view through the front windshield following another bus on the road on the right. Image: @phusu22
Source: TikTok

The video comes amid growing public frustration over illegal immigration in South Africa, where concerns about pressure on public services, employment opportunities and crime have dominated discussions in recent months. Under South Africa's Immigration Act, foreign nationals are required to have valid documentation allowing them to live, work or study in the country.

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The government has repeatedly stated that deportations form part of efforts to strengthen border management, uphold immigration laws and ensure that people entering and remaining in the country do so legally. While deportations have long formed part of South Africa's immigration system, the issue has received renewed attention following growing pressure from community organisations demanding stricter enforcement against undocumented migrants.

A split-screen graphic captured a group of passengers standing and moving in the aisle of a crowded bus as they sang together during their journey
The picture showed several men reacting and chanting inside a transport vehicle. Image: @phusu22
Source: TikTok

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Immigration debate continues to divide South Africans

Illegal immigration remains one of the country's most politically sensitive issues. Many South Africans argue that undocumented migration places additional strain on already stretched public services, including healthcare facilities, schools, housing programmes and municipal resources.

Business organisations and economists, however, have noted that the issue is complex. The viral video by user @phusu22 also surfaces during a period of heightened tensions after several community groups publicly announced campaigns calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa before 30 June 2026.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts with humor to video of migrants heading home

The internet is having a field day reacting to footage of repatriating citizens boarding buses, with commentators quickly pointing out quirky visual details like a stressed traffic official and seats carefully wrapped in protective black plastic bags.

Koekemoer joked:

"The one in the Chiefs jersey will come back, but I just can't prove it."

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Nosy Mdluli asked:

"Why are seats covered in black bags?"

Lungelelo-Zulu commented:

"The owner loves his bus."

Octadeep joked:

"The man in the reflector is stressed."

Lelomo joked:

"All I know is they're coming back soon."

C/Leo predicted:

"Next month they will be back."

Khani Hlahla commented:

"Y'all wanted us to push you to visit home because we all know you will be back soon."

Evah Chiwa Kganyago asked:

"Why are the seats covered with black plastic?"

Football Club shared:

"I know how it feels to be unwanted and unwelcome."

3 Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigrants

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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