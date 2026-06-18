Curro Holdings has provided clarification about why it requested immigration documentation from foreign national learners

The decision by South Africa’s largest private school group sparked concerns among migrant communities in the country

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Curro's clarification about the request, sharing varied reactions to it

Curro has clarified why it requested documentation from parents and guardians of foreign learners.

Source: Original

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Curro Holdings has clarified its request for documentation from parents and guardians of foreign national learners.

Curro, South Africa’s largest private school group, recently requested parents and guardians of learners who are foreign nationals to submit documentation confirming their immigration status.

The group asked that either a valid study visa, asylum seeker or refugee permit, proof of permanent residence or diplomatic appointment papers be submitted. The decision raised concern among migrants, as tensions between locals and foreign nationals threaten to boil over in the country.

Curro clarifies its request

The private education group has since clarified that the directive had nothing to do with the anti-illegal immigrant tensions across the country, saying it was a compliance audit.

"The request forms part of a routine and regular compliance process which Curro conducts termly.

“It’s to ensure our records remain up to date and compliant with the Department of Home Affairs' requirements," the school group said.

Curro noted that all schools in South Africa were required to verify and maintain their current records when it came to the immigration status of foreign learners.

Curro says checks aren’t linked to broader tensions

The private education group also noted that there were broader tensions across the country but insisted that the request was not influenced by this.

Tensions have been rising in the country since March and March and other civic organisations and citizens call for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. March and March have given illegal immigrants until 30 June 2026 to leave, which is also the day of the planned national shutdown.

As several African governments begin to repatriate their citizens ahead of the deadline, Curro reassured parents that all its pupils were valued by staff.

"We recognise that this is a difficult and unsettling time for some of our families, and we want them to know that every learner enrolled at a Curro school matters equally, regardless of nationality, and is valued as part of our school community," the group said.

Curro noted that there were broader tensions across the country when it came to foreign nationals. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Curro’s clarification

Social media users weighed in on Curro’s clarification about the request, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Moreshka Lebona said:

“They are protecting themselves from harsh fines, and I think all schools must do the same.”

Favour Fola added:

“It must happen in every school in the country, more especially in urban areas.”

Mologadi Mantsho asked:

“How were the kids admitted in the first place without verifying their legal documents?”

Stephen Tinte stated:

“Landlords should take notes from Curro.”

Prisca Makuni exclaimed:

“Every child has a right to education.”

Eugene Pienaar said:

“And it should be the norm at all schools.”

South Africa registers over 253,000 foreign learners

Briefly News reported that over 253,000 foreign learners were enrolled in South African public schools last year.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube defended equal access to education despite rising tensions in South Africa.

Gauteng accounted for the largest share of foreign learners, with just over 128,000 pupils, followed by the Western Cape at nearly 60,000.

Source: Briefly News