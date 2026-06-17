A viral video of a Mozambican national defending South Africa’s right to deport undocumented immigrants has sparked massive engagement

The man urged fellow African nationals to stop fighting to stay in South Africa and instead channel their energy into fixing their own countries

His unfiltered critique included mocking football remarks towards Zimbabwe and Malawi, which won him praise from local viewers

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Mozambican national took social media by storm after releasing a video in support of South African illegal immigrant protests. Image: @fayamen91

Source: TikTok

A Mozambican man took a bold stand in defence of South Africans who want undocumented foreign nationals out of the country, advising them to stop fighting to stay in Mzansi. The video shared by TikTok user @fayamen91 on 15 June 2026 gained massive traction, with viewers praising the man for his raw honesty and logical perspective on the country's ongoing immigration debates.

Before addressing the serious political issues, the man kicked off with a few spicy sports-related questions aimed at South Africa's neighbours. TikTok user @fayamen91 called out Malawians for mocking Bafana Bafana after a recent defeat to Mexico, asking if Malawi had ever hosted a World Cup or even had a stadium. He also questioned whether Zimbabwe has ever qualified for a World Cup tournament, telling critics that they needed to "use their minds" before mocking South African achievements.

Fix your own countries

The man argued that foreign nationals have no right to be angry at South Africans who are trying to fix their nation by removing illegal immigrants. Rather than fighting to remain in Mzansi illegally, he urged African immigrants to return home and confront their respective governments the same way South Africans are doing. He emphasised that if citizens from neighbouring countries used the same energy, they would spend less time surviving abroad and demand accountability from their own leaders, and their home nations would improve.

June 30 Anti-Immigration protest sparks widespread unease

The man’s video is shared during a highly volatile period for immigrants residing in South Africa. The Department of Home Affairs is currently monitoring mobilisation reports showing that activists from the March and March movement are planning a massive nationwide demonstration on 30 June 2026. The march is aimed at forcing the immediate deportation of undocumented individuals. According to a BusinessTech report, these rising tensions have prompted many immigrant communities to panic, with many choosing to leave the country voluntarily before the looming deadline arrives.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the Mozambican man’s honesty

The video resonated with many viewers who filled the comments section with messages of gratitude. Many South Africans thanked him for speaking the truth, saying they had much respect for him. Some agreed that the misdirected anger surrounding the deportation of undocumented immigrants needed to stop, saying it was a crime to be illegal in another country.

The man received was called a true leader by many locals. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Sunshine commented:

"They forget we won the Rugby World Cup not once but twice, Dankie bhuti 😍🙏🏽❤️."

User @AmandaAdventures shared:

"This guy is phasing reality, high five 👋."

User @lindamkhonto added:

"South Africa respects you."

User @Mokgadi🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"This is a wise man, you are welcome in Southa."

User @user67818602421866 shared:

"You're the only one who understands our situation. Thanks, bro."

User @T.S Zwane commented:

"The truth is hard to swallow, tell them, my son.🙏 May God bless you, I am proud of you 💪."

3 Brief news articles about foreign nationals

A young Zimbabwean man who has lived in South Africa for 25 years shared an emotional post online, expressing his gratitude towards the country for providing him with shelter and education.

A South African content creator delivered a powerful, neutral, and clear plea against growing tribalism and prejudice targeting people from Limpopo based on the colour of their skin and accent.

A Ghanaian repatriate showed off severe physical scars he alleged to have sustained during immigration protests in Mzansi, sparking a massive online debate.

Source: Briefly News