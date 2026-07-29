Legendary South African artist Zola 7 got emotional during a live Metro FM interview when the topic of his daughter Lwandle came up

Zola 7 recalled the moment he arrived at the hospital just in time for her birth, describing it as one of the most overwhelming experiences of his life

The interview took an unexpected turn when the hosts surprised Zola 7 by connecting him live with his daughter on air

Zola 7 broke down speaking to daughter Lwandle on Metro FM. Image: officialzola7

Source: Instagram

Few moments in South African entertainment cut as deep as watching Zola 7 dissolve into tears on live radio. During a recent appearance on Metro FM, the kwaito legend opened up about his daughter Lwandle and the song he dedicated to her, leaving both the studio hosts and Mzansi at large completely undone.

Zola 7, whose full name is Bonginkosi Dlamini, has long been regarded as one of the most iconic figures in South African music and television. The man behind the beloved reality show *Zola 7* has built a career on telling the stories of ordinary South Africans, but it was his own deeply personal story that stole the moment during this Metro FM session.

Reflecting on his song *Lwandle*, which is named after his daughter, Zola 7 described why the track remains one of the hardest for him to perform. He explained that people who inspired the song have since passed away, making every performance an emotional journey back in time.

He then shared the story of Lwandle's birth, recounting how he had just pulled into his yard when he received the call. He reversed out without even locking the house and drove straight to Tevin South, urging his daughter to wait for him before arriving. "She waited for me," he told the hosts.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

When a nurse handed him the umbilical cord to cut, Zola 7 admitted he was completely overwhelmed. He walked away from the room in tears, only returning about an hour later once he had gathered himself. "A child will teach you how to be human again," he said.

The moment that shattered everyone came when the Metro FM hosts surprised him by calling Lwandle live on air. His voice shifted instantly as he told her, "I love you, Boo. I love you so much. I'm so proud of you." Lwandle responded warmly, and Zola 7 broke down entirely.

Watch the emotional Metro FM moment with Zola 7 and his daughter below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Heartwarming Clip

The clip spread quickly, drawing an outpouring of love from fans and fellow artists. Zola 7 himself responded to the Metro FM post, writing: "Ngyabonga kakhulu MetroFm❤️❤️"

@gladness\_believes wrote: "Zola 7 is a legend. This man used to have a show that made dreams come true. We were blessed to see him at his prime. May God bless you baba🙏🥰🤗 forever a fan"

@nalediboltina quoted the song's lyrics: "Zooo7. Ngobu thando lwami lu ngango lwandle. Don't believe a word they say, turn around and walk away ❤️"

@wendy\_mothata added: "Lwandle… still one of my fave songs! ❤️"

@katlegodankeofficial said simply: "So beautiful ❤️🥲"

@emmy\_kgarebe put it best: "If my Friend Doesn't cry with me I don't want him"

@mbaureloaded summed up what most of Mzansi was feeling: "Beautiful 🥹"

Zolas before and after

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zola 7 has gone viral after a photo of him during his days when he was down and out trended.

The veteran musician has since gotten back into the music industry, attending gigs arecording music with fellow artists.

Source: Briefly News