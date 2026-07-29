“A Dream as a GoT Fan”: SA Woman Breaks Down the Exact Costs of an Epic Day in Croatia, SA Impressed
- South African TikToker @travelwithlindi shared how she spent a full day exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, using a Dubrovnik Pass
- Her itinerary covered Game of Thrones filming locations, historic city walls, and a Balkan dinner, all within a tight budget
- South African fans flooded her comments, with many calling Croatia a dream destination they hope to visit one day
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A South African content creator has Mzansi dreaming of cobblestone streets and Adriatic Sea views after showing just how far R1 500 can stretch in Dubrovnik, Croatia. TikTok user @travelwithlindi posted her Croatian travel diary on 28 July 2026, walking followers through a packed day in one of Europe's most iconic cities.
Fortress views and city walls
She kicked things off with a R763 Dubrovnik Pass, which covered entry to several of the city's major historic sites, making it the smartest expenditure of her day. Breakfast was a viral TikTok-recommended chicken burek at R172, washed down with supermarket drinks for just R39. From there, she made her way through Rector's Palace and the famous "Walk of Shame" steps, a location instantly recognisable to fans of the hit series *Game of Thrones*, which filmed extensively in the city.
She climbed to a fortress overlooking the Adriatic, then tackled the 1.9km walk along Dubrovnik's historic city walls, one of the best-preserved medieval fortifications in Europe. The day ended with a Balkan dinner featuring ćevapi and churros, rounding off a full day of sightseeing for a total of R1 500.
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Watch Lindi's full Dubrovnik day trip in the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to the Croatian travel diary
The video struck a chord with South African viewers, many of whom were surprised by how affordable the experience felt for a European destination.
User @Peleng | Modern Wellness said:
"Aah, a dream as a GoT fan."
User @ABY wrote:
"It's so reasonably priced for you, Europe, hey. Wow."
User @ZA_2025 shared:
"Your next trip feature me please 🧡. I also need a travel buddy."
User @Momo asked:
"Where is your next trip destination so I can follow 🧡."
User @Lee-Ann August said:
"Thank you for sharing. I've always wanted to go to Croatia."
User @Lindiwe Dube added:
"As a GoT fan, this is on my top 5 travel destinations 🧡🔥."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za