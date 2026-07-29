South African TikToker @travelwithlindi shared how she spent a full day exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, using a Dubrovnik Pass

Her itinerary covered Game of Thrones filming locations, historic city walls, and a Balkan dinner, all within a tight budget

South African fans flooded her comments, with many calling Croatia a dream destination they hope to visit one day

A local content creator shared the total cost and full itinerary of her ideal day exploring historic sites in Dubrovnik. Image: @travelwithlindi

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator has Mzansi dreaming of cobblestone streets and Adriatic Sea views after showing just how far R1 500 can stretch in Dubrovnik, Croatia. TikTok user @travelwithlindi posted her Croatian travel diary on 28 July 2026, walking followers through a packed day in one of Europe's most iconic cities.

Fortress views and city walls

She kicked things off with a R763 Dubrovnik Pass, which covered entry to several of the city's major historic sites, making it the smartest expenditure of her day. Breakfast was a viral TikTok-recommended chicken burek at R172, washed down with supermarket drinks for just R39. From there, she made her way through Rector's Palace and the famous "Walk of Shame" steps, a location instantly recognisable to fans of the hit series *Game of Thrones*, which filmed extensively in the city.

She climbed to a fortress overlooking the Adriatic, then tackled the 1.9km walk along Dubrovnik's historic city walls, one of the best-preserved medieval fortifications in Europe. The day ended with a Balkan dinner featuring ćevapi and churros, rounding off a full day of sightseeing for a total of R1 500.

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Watch Lindi's full Dubrovnik day trip in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Croatian travel diary

The video struck a chord with South African viewers, many of whom were surprised by how affordable the experience felt for a European destination.

User @Peleng | Modern Wellness said:

"Aah, a dream as a GoT fan."

User @ABY wrote:

"It's so reasonably priced for you, Europe, hey. Wow."

User @ZA_2025 shared:

"Your next trip feature me please 🧡. I also need a travel buddy."

User @Momo asked:

"Where is your next trip destination so I can follow 🧡."

User @Lee-Ann August said:

"Thank you for sharing. I've always wanted to go to Croatia."

User @Lindiwe Dube added:

"As a GoT fan, this is on my top 5 travel destinations 🧡🔥."

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Source: Briefly News