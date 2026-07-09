Saudi Arabia Tightens Entry Rules: 14 Countries Can No Longer Access Visa on Arrival
- Saudi Arabia has released an official list of 14 countries whose citizens are no longer eligible to receive a visa on arrival when travelling to the kingdom
- The suspension is part of an operational update during busy travel seasons, shifting how the country handles entry procedures
- Travellers from the listed countries will now be required to obtain a visa before departure and can no longer secure one directly upon landing at a Saudi airport
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The 14 nations on the list span several continents and affect many international visitors, says Briefly News sister publication Legit. Citizens from these countries can no longer present their travel documents at the point of entry to complete the visa process, a shift that adds an extra step for those planning trips to the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia's push to attract tourists
This change comes as Saudi Arabia continues ramping up its overall tourism infrastructure in recent years as part of its Vision 2030 plan. The country aims to reduce its economic dependence on oil by developing sectors such as tourism, entertainment, and hospitality. The kingdom has already introduced a general tourist visa in recent years, allowing citizens from dozens of countries to visit for leisure.
Countries affected by the visa-on-arrival policy change
While the general visa-on-arrival policy originally aimed to remove the pre-travel application requirement for select foreign nationals, this latest directive adds a strict barrier for the restricted nations. Officials had previously framed the open border policy as a move to make entry more convenient and encourage spontaneous travel to Saudi destinations. This includes the historic city of AlUla, the Red Sea coastline, and the capital Riyadh.
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Under the updated enforcement, however, travellers from these specific restricted countries are required to apply for a visa before travelling to Saudi Arabia. This means that citizens from Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Yemen, India, and Iraq remain ineligible for the visa-on-arrival program.
5 Briefly News travel-related articles
- The United States published an updated list with 42 countries whose citizens qualify for its visa-free travel programme.
- Tourism consultant Oupa Pilane issued a press release condemning the attack on South African tourists in Mozambique and advising locals to halt leisure travel.
- A Mozambican woman believed to be a restaurant owner chased away South African tourists from the establishment, retaliating from the 'mabahambe' protests in Mzansi.
- A European woman travelling to South Africa by public transport shared her chaotic border experience in Mozambique, sparking a massive debate.
- A young Ugandan traveller shared a vibrant video documenting the final day of her South African vacation, earning herself an invitation back in the country from locals.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za