Saudi Arabia has released an official list of 14 countries whose citizens are no longer eligible to receive a visa on arrival when travelling to the kingdom

The suspension is part of an operational update during busy travel seasons, shifting how the country handles entry procedures

Travellers from the listed countries will now be required to obtain a visa before departure and can no longer secure one directly upon landing at a Saudi airport

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Egypt and Nigeria are among the countries now unable to obtain visas on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Image: Mahmud Fahmi

Source: Getty Images

The 14 nations on the list span several continents and affect many international visitors, says Briefly News sister publication Legit. Citizens from these countries can no longer present their travel documents at the point of entry to complete the visa process, a shift that adds an extra step for those planning trips to the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's push to attract tourists

This change comes as Saudi Arabia continues ramping up its overall tourism infrastructure in recent years as part of its Vision 2030 plan. The country aims to reduce its economic dependence on oil by developing sectors such as tourism, entertainment, and hospitality. The kingdom has already introduced a general tourist visa in recent years, allowing citizens from dozens of countries to visit for leisure.

Countries affected by the visa-on-arrival policy change

While the general visa-on-arrival policy originally aimed to remove the pre-travel application requirement for select foreign nationals, this latest directive adds a strict barrier for the restricted nations. Officials had previously framed the open border policy as a move to make entry more convenient and encourage spontaneous travel to Saudi destinations. This includes the historic city of AlUla, the Red Sea coastline, and the capital Riyadh.

Under the updated enforcement, however, travellers from these specific restricted countries are required to apply for a visa before travelling to Saudi Arabia. This means that citizens from Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Yemen, India, and Iraq remain ineligible for the visa-on-arrival program.

According to reports, immigration desks are actively enforcing the restrictions. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News