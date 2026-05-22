A young Ugandan traveller shared a vibrant video documenting the final day of her South African vacation, touching many hearts

The globetrotter visited major national landmarks, including Mandela Square and Soweto, while praising Mzansi's rich culture and local craftsmanship

While locals warmly invited her back, many urged her to delay her next trip until after the upcoming regional control demonstration subsides

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A Ugandan travel content creator documented her final afternoon exploring regional heritage sites. Image: @wanderwithdee

Source: TikTok

An international traveller left Sandton for Soweto’s art and food on her last day in Mzansi, after spending a few days in the country while on vacation. The travelogue shared on 20 May 2026 highlights how the country’s landmarks continue to attract global tourists, despite ongoing regional socio-economic challenges.

The 24-year-old’s trip began with an exploration of Gauteng’s economic hub, Sandton. Refusing to let negative commentary deter her itinerary, TikTok user @wanderwithdee visited the Nelson Mandela statue in Sandton before going to Soweto. Her journey continued where she admired the famous Orlando Towers, bought handmade beaded jewellery from local artists, and enjoyed a traditional meat platter at a restaurant in the township.

Police issue warnings ahead of June marches

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has warned anti-immigration groups that civilians do not have legal authority to order foreign nationals out of the country. According to reports by Business Day, law enforcement officials stated that any attempts to illegally evict individuals will result in immediate arrest. Security forces are deploying extra resources to safeguard local businesses and prevent any outbreaks of violence during the planned demonstrations. The heavy police presence will ensure that both regional residents and international visitors like @wanderwithdee remain safe during the upcoming June events.

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Briefly News reached out to @wanderwithdee for a comment. At the time of publishing, she had not responded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ugandan globetrotter scores an invitation from locals

The beautiful holiday vlog attracted many viewers who were moved by the traveller’s genuine appreciation of the country. They thanked her for showcasing a positive image of Mzansi, with many stating that her joyful attitude made them proud to be South African. Others urged her to return and explore other provinces like the Eastern Cape, only after the planned 30th June march.

Viewers loved the creator's positive review of South Africa. Image: @wanderwithdee

Source: TikTok

User @Mo Madibi commented:

"Hope you had a great time, well, it looks like it. Have a safe trip back home. See you when you come back. I'm sure you will be back."

User @Lungi added:

"Travel safe🙏 back home dear, hope you enjoyed your vacation, call you again♥️♥️. Say hi to your family🌹."

User @Thiza shared:

"Sthandwa (my love), we love you. But, for security reasons, please visit us after 30 June. Love you 🇿🇦."

User @Dassa said:

"Great attitude, I'm proud to call you my sister.🥰 Come back anytime you please."

User @Karabo Lekgoane added:

"Glad you had fun, gorgeous! Visit us again ❤️."

User @MindDemic commented:

"Refreshing 😅. At least someone is showing the good side of our country, the safety, too."

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Source: Briefly News