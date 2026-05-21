Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has announced his preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held at the end of the season in North America.

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The South African men's national team have been drawn in Group A, where they will open their campaign against one of the host countries, Mexico, at the iconic Estadio Azteca on 11 June, before facing the Czech Republic and South Korea. The final 26-man squad must be confirmed to FIFA by 1 June.

Bafana Bafana Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup (25–31 May 2026)

GOALKEEPERS

Ronwen WILLIAMS – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Ricardo GOSS – Siwelele FC

Sipho CHAINE – Orlando Pirates FC

Brandon PETERSON – Kaizer Chiefs FC

DEFENDERS

Ime OKON – Hannover 96 (Germany)

Samukele KABINI – Molde FK (Norway)

Mbekezeli MBOKAZI – Chicago Fire FC (USA)

Khuliso MUDAU – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Olwethu MAKHANYA – Philadelphia Union (USA)

Bradley CROSS – Kaizer Chiefs FC

Thabiso MONYANE – Kaizer Chiefs FC

Thabang MATULUDI – Polokwane City FC

Nkosinathi SIBISI – Orlando Pirates FC

Aubrey MODIBA – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Kholumani NDAMANE – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

MIDFIELDERS

Teboho MOKOENA – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Jayden ADAMS – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Brooklyn POGGENPOEL – Durban City FC

Lebohang MABOE – Kaizer Chiefs FC

Thalente MBATHA – Orlando Pirates FC

Sphephelo SITHOLE – CD Tondela (Portugal)

FORWARDS

Oswin APPOLLIS – Orlando Pirates FC

Tshepang MOREMI – Orlando Pirates FC

Evidence MAKGOPA – Orlando Pirates FC

Lyle FOSTER – Burnley FC (England)

Iqraam RAYNERS – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Relebohile MOFOKENG – Orlando Pirates FC

Themba ZWANE – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Patrick MASWANGANYI – Orlando Pirates FC

Kamogelo SEBEBELE – Orlando Pirates FC

Thapelo MORENA – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Thapelo MASEKO – AEL Limassol (Cyprus)

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News