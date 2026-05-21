4 Kaizer Chiefs Stars Included As Hugo Broos Announces Bafana Bafana Preliminary Squad for World Cup
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has announced his preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held at the end of the season in North America.
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The South African men's national team have been drawn in Group A, where they will open their campaign against one of the host countries, Mexico, at the iconic Estadio Azteca on 11 June, before facing the Czech Republic and South Korea. The final 26-man squad must be confirmed to FIFA by 1 June.
Bafana Bafana Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup (25–31 May 2026)
GOALKEEPERS
Ronwen WILLIAMS – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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Ricardo GOSS – Siwelele FC
Sipho CHAINE – Orlando Pirates FC
Brandon PETERSON – Kaizer Chiefs FC
DEFENDERS
Ime OKON – Hannover 96 (Germany)
Samukele KABINI – Molde FK (Norway)
Mbekezeli MBOKAZI – Chicago Fire FC (USA)
Khuliso MUDAU – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Olwethu MAKHANYA – Philadelphia Union (USA)
Bradley CROSS – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Thabiso MONYANE – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Thabang MATULUDI – Polokwane City FC
Nkosinathi SIBISI – Orlando Pirates FC
Aubrey MODIBA – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kholumani NDAMANE – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MIDFIELDERS
Teboho MOKOENA – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Jayden ADAMS – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Brooklyn POGGENPOEL – Durban City FC
Lebohang MABOE – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Thalente MBATHA – Orlando Pirates FC
Sphephelo SITHOLE – CD Tondela (Portugal)
FORWARDS
Oswin APPOLLIS – Orlando Pirates FC
Tshepang MOREMI – Orlando Pirates FC
Evidence MAKGOPA – Orlando Pirates FC
Lyle FOSTER – Burnley FC (England)
Iqraam RAYNERS – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Relebohile MOFOKENG – Orlando Pirates FC
Themba ZWANE – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Patrick MASWANGANYI – Orlando Pirates FC
Kamogelo SEBEBELE – Orlando Pirates FC
Thapelo MORENA – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Thapelo MASEKO – AEL Limassol (Cyprus)
More to follow...
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.