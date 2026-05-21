“This Is Heartbreaking”: Man Shows Horrible Condition of Government School in Nigeria
- A Nigerian man shared footage showing deteriorating conditions at a government school in Vandeikya
- The buildings shown appeared damaged and unfinished while learners continued attending classes
- The video highlighted wider concerns about school infrastructure challenges and access to safe learning spaces
A video showing children learning in severely damaged classrooms has sparked fresh conversations about school infrastructure challenges in parts of Nigeria. The footage reveals conditions one man believes no learner should have to face while trying to get an education.
Content creator @frank_demediator posted a video on 13 May 2026 in Nigeria, showing what he said is the condition of a government school in Vandeikya. The footage highlighted deteriorating infrastructure, damaged classrooms and unfinished structures, with claims that learners continue attending classes despite the poor environment.
According to the man, some parts of the school lack basic facilities such as ceilings, windows and doors, while certain classroom areas appear incomplete. He also showed structures with roofing made from bush materials, saying rainy weather forces classes to stop immediately because learners must leave classrooms for safety reasons.
Nigerian man exposes his government
In his post, he stressed that the situation was not computer-generated or fake, saying he wanted Nigerians to see the reality some children face while trying to get an education. He added that learners attend school in those conditions daily and described it as unacceptable for children expected to become future leaders.
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User @frank_demediator also used the video to encourage public support, asking people willing to help to contribute toward improving the school facilities. He said funds raised could assist with roofing and infrastructure upgrades, while broader concerns continue around school infrastructure challenges facing some communities across parts of Nigeria.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The internet stunned by delipidated Nigerian school
Thokonzama said:
“Please help this guy; he is trying to fix his country.”
Lesego said:
“How many government schools and universities are there?”
Asemahle said:
“This is very sad, thanks God for being a South African, good work must continue, salute bro.”
Ma Hlatshwayo said:
“We beg all Nigerian Pastors and business people all over the world let help. This is heartbreaking.”
Makgwethele said:
“Please south African let's help to build for the children”
MR Lusu said:
“Now you are talking. Give us the account number, and we will donate as South Africans to show you the love we have for Africans.”
Gcina🇿🇦 said:
“Your government is busy looking at what is happening in South Africa”
Cup Chesa said:
“To all South Africans feeling bad for those kids, remember Eastern Cape kids need you. Some kids are not placed in schools.”
Zo Gcaba said:
“South Africans, we are not a cruel country. These are kids and have nothing to do with all the cruelty their fellow elders are inflicting. Le donated for the kids, brother. I don’t have much, but you see my donation.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about Nigeria
- A Nigerian content creator shared clips of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigeria's president addressing their citizens.
- A Nigerian woman living in South Africa posted a video warning South African women married to Nigerian men about the realities of relocating to Nigeria.
- A Nigerian man posted a TikTok video of a memorable experience he had with a South African petrol attendant.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za