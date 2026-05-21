A video posted on social media captured some of the chaos that unfolded as a result of frustrated, reportedly unemployed residents

Many people shared their thoughts after a video captured the desperation which has affected many people in the country

The scenes captured in viral footage broke many hearts all over South Africa as people went to extremes out of desperation

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Residents in the Northern Cape left South Africans worried after they took to the streets over unemployment. Image: Elrico Sicwebu Jacobs

Source: Facebook

A video of events that took place on 20 May 2026 in the Central Karoo's Beaufort West, left South Africans up in arms. Residents in the Northern Cape took to the streets in frustration, as people living in poverty. The video captured the anger among people desperate to make a living.

South Africa's unemployment rate is at 32.7% in 2026, and a recent video from the Central Karoo showed people how it affects many South Africans. A reel by Elrico Sicwebu Jacobs on Facebook showed people taking to a main road with burning tyres, expressing their frustration with rampant job shortages in the province. The entire road was chaotic with debris strewn all over the roads and cars on standby in hopes of passing. Watch the video of the mess below:

Central Karoo job protests stun South Africa

Many people were amazed by the terrain in the Karoo in disbelief that it was a scene in South Africa. Others oline users expressed their frustrations with the continuing employment crisis. Read people's comments below:

South Africans discussed the effects of unemployment. Image: Ron Lach

Source: UGC

Nicholas Huisman commented:

"Start a business, that's how you solve joblessness. Get the old sewing machine out and start making clothes, cottage outdoor gear, tents, shoes, slips, sleeping bags, overalls or start making furniture, do something. Jobs won't create themselves. Honest quality building companies. What's in those trucks, stuff others have made. Go get good at one thing, that's all you need to do."

Ricky van der Westhuizen said:

"I wonder what our dear South Africa will look like if all of us act so absolutely disgracefully and just destroy what is there. And the thing that bothers me the most. It is these very protesters who complain that everything is broken and nothing is working, but they are partly responsible for it. Oh, it breaks my heart to see this behaviour."

Elize Bester Krugel wrote:

"Now who would trust you to give you a job if this is how you address problem?"

Jacob Baadjies added:

"The people will not act like this for nothing; you must go and sit quietly with the people and listen to what they have to say and see if you can reach an agreement."

Other Briefly News stories about unemployment

A woman showed people that she faced unemployment for a long time before deciding to take matters into her own hands.

South Africans were touched by a woman who shared her heartfelt gratitude after facing more than five years without finding a job.

A viral TikTok video captured the moment unemployed people took to the streets in an effort to demand jobs from the government.

Source: Briefly News