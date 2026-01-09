South African Woman Escapes Unemployment With Entrepreneurship in TikTok Video
- A woman posted a TikTok video all about how she navigated the employment crisis in South Africa
- The hard-working lady posted a TikTok video about the solution she found when she was not able to get a job
- Online users were stunned by the TikTok video that the woman shared of everything she has to do to earn a living
In a video on TikTok, a woman inspired South Africans with her work ethic. Many people were impressed after the woman detailed her past struggles before finding a way to create her own opportunity.
South Africans commented on the video that the woman shared about facing unemployment. The TikTok video of the lady in business received comments from people who shared their thoughts on her entrepreneurial journey.
In a video on TikTok, a woman @luxelaundry_ posted that she went through unemployment, but she found light at the end of the tunnel because of entrepreneurship. The lady showed that she started a cleaning company focusing on laundry and carpet cleaning. She posted a clip of the long processes that her business offers as a service to the public.
The lady's caption detailed that she could not find a job before opening the business. Stats SA reports that as of Q3 2025, South Africa's unemployment rate sits at 31.9%. Watch the video of the woman's business operating below:
South Africa applauds businesswoman
Many people commented on the video of the business owner who found her footing. Viewers commented on the video, and they were raving about her success. Read online users' comments about the lady's business below:
baxolele_nick01 commented:
"Don't wait for the government to give you an income, start your own till something comes. You are an inspiration🥰"
S🤍 exclaimed:
"Proud of my generation!! Proud of you sis 💓this is the life and may your business flourish ✨️"
user2810007014019 said:
'Please sell me shares."
Xuma✅ qrote:
"And you created work for other people 🥰"
🐺🦋MARYAM🦋🐺 said:
"Let me keep following you, one day I will come for consultation, In shaa Allah."
user7886292958446 wrote:
"The current government uzosdweba asisekho lapho we are choosing other ways now, congratulations darling."
kerubo947 veema salonnailsspa was inspired:
"This really encourages me to continue moving 😊❤️,go go gal!"
QueenMother003 said:
"I remember when you started God has been really good 🙏🏾"
Rex Razz🖤🥷 remarked:
"Officially launching this in 2026, but need some guidance sis!"
Mwamunga commented:
"One year after campus, you will get tired of sending job applications and feel a strong urge to start your own business. It’s very important that you start✅"
Source: Briefly News
