A South African woman living in the US shared a moment that resonated widely after explaining her culturally rooted business to an American

The video connected with viewers who understand the pressure of representing home while working abroad

Many netizens related to the reminder that consistency and self-belief matter when promoting a business

A short conversation overseas turned into a powerful reminder that carrying your culture with pride can open doors in unexpected places.

A TikTok video posted by @mukololoza on 9 December 2025 has drawn praise after a South African woman living and working in the United States explained her business to an American woman. The creator, a Venda woman working in healthcare, shared a moment where she introduced her cutlery brand, Mukololo, and explained its meaning and symbolism. Filmed in the US and shared online, the video highlighted how she represents her culture while building a brand abroad.

South Africans working overseas often face the challenge of balancing professional life with cultural identity. For many entrepreneurs, promoting a business abroad requires confidence and consistency, especially when the brand is rooted in tradition. Mukololo, meaning princess in Tshivenda, reflects this balance by bringing Vhavenda culture into everyday items like dinnerware. Cultural brands like this play a role in preserving heritage while introducing it to global audiences.

Representing culture beyond borders

The video resonated because it showed a relatable moment of explaining one’s roots in a foreign space. Viewers appreciated seeing a South African confidently speak about her culture to someone unfamiliar with it. Her caption, encouraging people not to stop promoting their businesses, added to the message of persistence and self-belief.

Mzansi reacted with pride and support on user @mukololoza's video. Many admired how she carried herself and celebrated the way she showcased Venda culture abroad. The response reflected encouragement for South Africans representing the country positively on international platforms.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Benz wrote:

"Wow, I love South Africans, travel for purpose, not relocate. 🔥🔥🔥❤"

Becoming Dr Tapalo (PhD) wrote:

"Wow, this is beautiful, sis, super proud of you."

Princesslee wrote:

"We are so proud of you, Mukololo wa vho rwine. 🥰"

Ramps wrote:

"From South Africa to the world. ❤️🔥"

ZANELEG | MUA wrote:

"I will gift this to my mother-in-law, her birthday is coming. 🥰🥰 She's Venda and a princess by blood. 🥰"

Sibongiletebele wrote:

"I’m glad I supported your business. 🥰 Proud of you, sis. 👌"

MaZondi wrote:

"I am so proud of you. We are representing our country with excellence and dignity. Thank you. ❤️"

Pat wrote:

"I have to place an order for Mukololo living kitchenware and bring it to America. ❤️❤️"

