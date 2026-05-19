A rockfall damaged part of the R328 road near Oudtshoorn after severe weather hit the Western Cape, leaving debris scattered across the route toward Cango Caves

Officials are expected to inspect the affected road section as safety concerns grow following days of heavy rain, flooding and strong winds in the province

The incident highlights how extreme weather can weaken mountain slopes and create dangerous driving conditions on scenic tourist routes in the Western Cape

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A dramatic rockfall in the Western Cape caused serious damage to a road leading toward the famous Cango Caves near Oudtshoorn.

The picture showed a dramatic rockfall in the Western Cape. Image: SAtoday

Source: Facebook

Images shared by SA Today on 18 May 2026 showed large rocks and debris scattered across the R328 road after part of the mountainside reportedly collapsed near the route connecting tourists and residents to the well-known cave attraction. Rockfalls can become more common during periods of unstable weather, heavy rainfall or erosion in mountainous areas. Motorists travelling through the region are being urged to remain cautious while officials assess the affected area.

The Cango Caves remain one of South Africa’s most famous tourist attractions and attract thousands of local and international visitors each year. The cave system is known for its massive limestone chambers and striking rock formations deep within the Swartberg Mountains.

Cango Caves rockfall prompts motorist warnings

The incident immediately raised concerns about road safety in the area, especially because the scenic route is regularly used by tourists travelling through the Klein Karoo region. Authorities have not yet confirmed the full extent of the structural damage, but the images revealed significant destruction along sections of the roadway.

The dramatic visuals shared by the Facebook page SA Today quickly circulated online, with many South Africans expressing concern over how dangerous mountain roads can become after severe weather conditions. The Western Cape has experienced multiple weather-related incidents in recent weeks, including flooding, strong winds and infrastructure damage in several parts of the province.

A rockfall damages road leading to famous Cango Caves near Oudtshoorn. Image: SAtoday

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook post below:

Mzansi was concerned about nature damage

Eloise Commaille wrote:

“Is this also the road to the Swartberg Pass?”

Baas John wrote:

“Shame man, the ancestors fighting heavy.”

Mnqonywa Siphe wrote:

“Everything in SA is just falling apart.”

Delia Perrett wrote:

“Wow what a lot of damage. Mother nature can be a brute.”

Sue Lake Moolman wrote:

“OMG.”

Marjorie Pietersen wrote:

“Very bad, please pray.”

Minnie Opperman wrote:

“Baie erg God beskerm die mense wat al die vloede en skade gehad het.”

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Source: Briefly News