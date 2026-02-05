“How Long Do We Have To Plead?”: Cape Flats Residents Paint Stop Signs on Road

Cape Flats residents felt that their pleas for a stop sign fell upon deaf ears and painted some themselves

The woman who shared the video of the community action claimed that there had been several unreported accidents on that specific road

Members of the online community gathered in the comment section to applaud the people for making the streets safer

Delft residents took a stand and painted a stop sign on the road. Images: @samantharoberts1987

Source: TikTok

Residents in Delft, located in Cape Town's Northern Suburbs, felt that enough was enough and took matters into their own hands when they made the decision to paint a stop sign at an intersection in the area. Many social media users applauded the residents for taking action.

TikTok user Samantha Roberts shared a video on 3 February 2026. She showed people on either side of the intersection painting the necessary lines and letters on Drakensberg Street and Ahaggar Street — an action the government would consider illegal. The woman claimed that there had already been seven unreported accidents in January 2026.

"After countless pleas and petitions handed in, how long must we plead to be heard? We need an intervention."

Samantha shared that they also needed speed bumps and added that they were tired of begging.

Watch the TikTok video posted on Samantha's account below:

Residents taking a stand sparks a conversation

Several social media users expressed their opinions about what the Delft residents did to make their streets safer.

The online crowd shared their thoughts. Image: niekverlaan / Pixabay

Source: UGC

@sandyb181 wrote in the comment section:

This is a pure example of a community that stands together. Well done for taking the step to make your area safe, especially for the kids and the elderly. Now imagine if all communities did the same in this regard."

@786neebo told the online community:

"It's actually very sad that our people need to do such basic stuff themselves."

@yusuf.petersen.cpt asked with a laugh:

"Did they deem it illegal and remove it?"

Samantha replied to the TikTok user:

"Not yet, but we're waiting."

3 Other stories about the Cape Flats

In another article, Briefly News reported that civil society and religious groups demanded action as gang violence in the Cape Flats escalated.

reported that civil society and religious groups demanded action as gang violence in the Cape Flats escalated. A content creator from the Cape Flats purchased land in the Netherlands and planned to build seven double-storey apartments.

A humorous South African woman caught the attention of a content creator when she advised tourists to visit the Cape Flats.

Source: Briefly News