A Cape Town content creator from the Cape Flats has purchased land in the Netherlands and plans to build seven double-storey apartments

The new mother shared blueprints and 3D renderings of her ambitious building project, inspiring South Africans with her success story

Her announcement sparked praise from followers who called her an inspiration to brown-skinned girls across South Africa and proof that dreams can come true

A woman from the Cape Flats in Cape Town shared a video showing how she bought a piece of land in the Netherlands. Images: @dominique_hovestad

A woman from Cape Town's Cape Flats has made headlines after announcing she bought her first piece of land in the Netherlands and plans to build an impressive apartment complex.

Content creator @dominique_hovestad, who regularly shares personal content, dance videos, and travel updates with her followers, revealed her exciting news in early June. The new mother, who travels frequently with her partner, shared detailed blueprints and computer-generated images of what will become a seven-unit apartment building on her newly purchased Dutch property.

The video was shared in the first week of June with the caption:

"This Cape Flats girl bought her first piece of land on Netherlands soil. Our beautiful brand brand-new home is in the making! 🏠🥳"

The blueprints shown in Dominique's video reveal plans for seven separate double-storey apartments on a single piece of land. Each unit appears designed as a rental property, suggesting this investment goes far beyond just buying a home.

A Cape Town-based mum shared a clip showing the blueprints for a building she is about to put up on a piece of land in the Netherlands. Images: @dominique_hovestad

Buying land in the Netherlands

According to property investment company Milanium, buying land in the Netherlands has become increasingly popular due to the current housing shortage and growing interest in land as a stable investment option. The process involves several important steps that foreign buyers need to understand.

All land in the Netherlands has designated uses outlined in government zoning plans. These plans determine whether land can be used for agriculture, nature conservation, or residential development. The designated use significantly affects the land's value; building land can cost up to €1,000 per square metre, compared to woodland, which averages €10,000 per hectare.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Followers shower praise and inspiration

The comment section was filled with congratulations and words of encouragement from South Africans who found motivation in Dominique's success.

@Jules1316 💕 ☀🦄 celebrated:

"That's not a house, that's an empire!!! Well done! Congratulations, kullid queen ✨✨🥰"

@Lady:)Dee🌹 praised her impact:

"🎉🎊Your whole life is an inspiration to the brown skin girls of SA. Congratulations, here's to many more successes."

@BronwinFortuin expressed gratitude:

"Thank you for giving the rest of us hope, keep growing and may endless blessings await you. Congratulations ❤️🙏👊"

@Dilshad 🍉 cheered:

"🙌🏻Yaaaaaaaas! Congrats! Here's to many, many more successes, Amen!"

@Debs appreciated the inspiration:

"Congratulations, you're an inspiration to many. Thank you for sharing ❣️🤗💐🇿🇦"

