A touching display of family affection and tradition between a father and daughter melted hearts across the internet

The heartwarming exchange, captured in a short video clip, gained traction after being posted on the TikTok platform

Social media users were deeply moved by the scene, flooding the comments with praise for the involved parent and the undeniable strength of their bond

A traffic officer was about to leave his house when his daughter asked them to do their cute morning goodbye tradition. Image: @christopher.....p

An adorable video of a father and daughter's special moment and morning tradition made serious waves online.

This clip, originally shared on TikTok by @christopher.....p, had everyone gushing over how cute and pure it was.

A daily ritual unfolds

The video kicks off with a traffic officer dad in the lounge, calling out a 'goodbye' to his daughter, who's in another room. Before he can even think about heading out the door, she yells for him to hold up and comes running into the lounge, asking him not to leave without their special salute. Super chilled dad plays along.

The little girl, with all the seriousness of a tiny commander, puts her hand to her right temple, matching her dad's military-style salute. They both say 'salute' in unison, and then she walks over for the biggest, most heartwarming hug.

The father-and-daughter clip touched many social media users. Image: @christopher.....p

Mzansi loved the daddy-and-daughter duo

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved. Many were genuinely touched by the pure love on display, with others highlighting how awesome it was to see such a present dad. Some called it the cutest thing they’d seen in ages. Others said such moments stick around forever, making lasting memories for the little one.

User @Gino Abrahams said:

"I love it, it is the best send-off. Salute her Dad, salute the uniform, salute others in uniform, but ultimately, she's saluting her hero."

User user1481803857091 commented:

"My 3-year-old went to my pass-out parade. Whilst standing on parade, I heard this small voice call my name, and everyone laughed."

User @Bridgeman shared:

"She deserves a general salute. Guards of honour style 🥹."

User @🕯Sibakhulu📿added:

"She is so cute, maan, I just love this😀."

User @User @Leon Swart shared:

"Another positive TikTok, sweet. I think she is going to follow in her daddy's footsteps. I can clearly see who her hero is."

User @MM🇿🇦 said:

"May the Lord protect all men and women in blue. They are fathers and mothers before being police officers."

