“She’s Saluting Her Hero”: Traffic Officer Salutes Daughter Before Going To Work, SA Touched
- A touching display of family affection and tradition between a father and daughter melted hearts across the internet
- The heartwarming exchange, captured in a short video clip, gained traction after being posted on the TikTok platform
- Social media users were deeply moved by the scene, flooding the comments with praise for the involved parent and the undeniable strength of their bond
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
An adorable video of a father and daughter's special moment and morning tradition made serious waves online.
This clip, originally shared on TikTok by @christopher.....p, had everyone gushing over how cute and pure it was.
A daily ritual unfolds
The video kicks off with a traffic officer dad in the lounge, calling out a 'goodbye' to his daughter, who's in another room. Before he can even think about heading out the door, she yells for him to hold up and comes running into the lounge, asking him not to leave without their special salute. Super chilled dad plays along.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The little girl, with all the seriousness of a tiny commander, puts her hand to her right temple, matching her dad's military-style salute. They both say 'salute' in unison, and then she walks over for the biggest, most heartwarming hug.
Mzansi loved the daddy-and-daughter duo
The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved. Many were genuinely touched by the pure love on display, with others highlighting how awesome it was to see such a present dad. Some called it the cutest thing they’d seen in ages. Others said such moments stick around forever, making lasting memories for the little one.
User @Gino Abrahams said:
"I love it, it is the best send-off. Salute her Dad, salute the uniform, salute others in uniform, but ultimately, she's saluting her hero."
User user1481803857091 commented:
"My 3-year-old went to my pass-out parade. Whilst standing on parade, I heard this small voice call my name, and everyone laughed."
User @Bridgeman shared:
"She deserves a general salute. Guards of honour style 🥹."
User @🕯Sibakhulu📿added:
"She is so cute, maan, I just love this😀."
User @User @Leon Swart shared:
"Another positive TikTok, sweet. I think she is going to follow in her daddy's footsteps. I can clearly see who her hero is."
User @MM🇿🇦 said:
"May the Lord protect all men and women in blue. They are fathers and mothers before being police officers."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about kids
- A local mom tested her toddler's patience levels by leaving fried chicken, burgers and chips in front of her, and telling her not to touch them until she returned, and she did as told.
- A three-year-old boy showed off his smooth dance moves while jamming to an old house music classic, entertaining many social media users.
- A toddler expressed concerns over his mother's slim figure, asking why she doesn't eat and become a big girl like his granny.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za