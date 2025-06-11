A heartwarming moment featuring a Namibian police officer and her uncle, who enjoyed a first-time experience, captivated many online

The touching video, showcasing an uncle's initial shyness, was shared on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok

The overwhelming response saw social media users praising the officer for her kindness, highlighting the special bond between family members

A loving niece took her uncle on his first restaurant visit. Image: @divalish4

Source: TikTok

A wholesome video showcasing the love and bond between an uncle and his niece touched many viewers, who expressed their feelings in the post shared online.

The footage was shared on TikTok by user @divalish4, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who showered her with love and praise.

The uncle's first restaurant visit

The video starts with the woman filming her uncle while sitting on the opposite side of the table, in what looks like a cosy restaurant. He's a bit out of his comfort zone, looking a tad shy, and maybe a bit overwhelmed by the new surroundings. Before their meals arrive, she gently clinks her wine glass with his beer bottle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Caught off guard, he smiles, looking shy as he starts warming up and getting comfortable with the surroundings. In the caption, she asked people to treat family members equally, even those others look down on.

Social media users loved the sweet gesture and showered the lady with blessings. Image: @divalish4

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loves the uncle-niece relationship

The video went viral, gaining 857K views, 112K likes and over 2.4K comments from social media users who were deeply touched. Many internet users flooded the lady's feed, showering her with praise. Many remarked that she was definitely 'mining blessings' with such a kind deed, suggesting her actions would bring good fortune.

Some pointed out that the uncle looked incredibly humble, making it easy to see why his niece held him in such high regard. Others chipped in, reminding everyone not to underestimate the powerful love uncles often have for their nieces and nephews, a bond often overlooked.

User @Leetoane: digital marketing said:

"He even dressed up 🥺🥺🥺🥺😍may your pockets never go dry."

User @Tillie 🇿🇦 shared:

"I wanna take mine on his birthday 🥺 he lost his wife and his job. Now he's always drinking. He sometimes feels like we don't love him 😭."

User @Tshikhodi😊 added:

"People underestimate the relationship between an uncle and a mchana (niece or nephew). Beautiful!"

User @Nyeleti said:

"He looks so humble."

User @Mbali shared:

"I remember the first time I took my late uncle to a restaurant. He was so excited he called the entire family telling them about the experience, he said he had a white man serving him 😅 he felt like a king."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about uncles

A toddler named Zuluboy told his mom that his uncle had a female visitor, whom he went to sit with privately, even though he had asked him not to tell anyone.

A young man shared a photo of an uncle standing next to his Toyota Tazz car that he had just bought, looking happy and ready to go for a spin.

A cute video of an uncle bonding with his niece by performing a well-coordinated choreography had many viewers declare that they had watched it many times.

Source: Briefly News