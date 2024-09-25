An uncle shared a video of himself and his niece dancing that went viral on TikTok after Mzansi found their choreography amazing

The duo showed off the dance routine that they've personalised according to their vibey personalities

Social media users were quick to send compliments to the two, while some pointed out that the uncle and niece dancing moments will live in her heart forever

A video of an uncle and niece doing a TikTok dance challenge warmed many hearts. Image: @keeran_geduld

Source: TikTok

A cute video of an uncle bonding with his niece Khloé while performing a well-coordinated choreography had many people declaring that they watched the video many times.

The uncle shared the viral video on TikTok under his user handle @keeran_geduld and reached 354K views, 28K likes and over 300 comments.

The smooth choreography that stole many hearts

The pair enters the dance scene in cute, unique ways before they begin their moves. Clearly enjoying herself, the niece laughs off as he exits the dancing spot, leaving her uncle to finish off.

The uncle shared the video with the caption:

"I'm just an uncle trying to have some fun with my girl."

Mzansi peeps love the playful uncle

After watching the video, social media users took to the comment section to share how much they enjoyed the family moment between the two. Others said they watched the video many times, and it entertained them.

User @thaakirahstemmet shared:

"She will love you even more for this when she is older."

User @leahgrey_thelegacy noted:

"♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️This is the type of relationship kids remember."

User @laetitiaovermeyer commented:

"I tried to notice the uncle😏😂😂😂😂I only noticed him after watching her 6 times over."

User @leelo178 complimented:

"Wow, yá'll are both so smooth, more please ♥️."

User @nazyboo94 added:

"Awesome uncle, you've got some moves on you awesome."

User @euniez_robertson declared:

"Watched this an unhealthy amount of times. triggered!. Social media users pointed out the uncle's love for his niece."

