European manager Laurentiu Reghecampf has hailed South African international Elias Mokwana after scoring in Esperance de Tunis' win over Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League.

The Tunisian giants continued their good run of form in the Champions League, winning 2-0 over the Egyptian side to top Group D.

Youcef Belaili scored the opener for the home side before Mokwana rounded it off with another goal to seal all three points.

Mokwana hailed by ES Tunis coach

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwana was one of the players Reghecampf singled out after Esperance's win over Pyramids FC.

"We made a great step for the next round, and I'm happy about that. That's why all my regards go to my players, to my team they played very well," he said.

"They scored the goals, and we created two, three more big chances to score, but we didn't score.

"I'm happy for everyone, and I'm so glad for Belaili because today he scored a lovely goal, also Mokwana again. I hope Rodrigues scores in the next game because he is working very hard for the team.

"And I'm pleased about our defence game because we didn't receive any goals."

Source: Briefly News