Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana has registered his first goal for Esperance in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 over the weekend

The former Sekhukhune United forward came from the bench to score a sensational goal after showing off a sublime piece of skill

The goal scored by the South African international sparked different reactions from local fans on social media platform, X

Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana is a South African international playing his football trade in North Africa. He scored his first goal for Esperance over the weekend.

In the summer, the former Platinum City star joined the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 side from Premier Soccer League club Sekhukhune United.

The 25-year-old winger started from the bench in Esperance's 2-0 win over ES Sahel at the Stade OIympique de Sousse on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Elias Mokwana scores his first goal for Esperance de Tunis during their clash with ES Sahel in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Mokwana shows off sublime skill before scoring for Esperance

Mokwana, who started the match on the bench, came on in the 82nd minute and produced one of the game's highlights.

In a viral video shared by Austin Ditlhobolo on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Bafana Bafana winger dribbled past an on-rushing ES Sahel defender and goalkeeper to hit the back of the net for his debut goal for the 4-time African champions.

The Bafana Bafana star sets a new record with his goal. He became the first South African to score for the Tunisian giants, according to iDiskiTimes.

Fans react to Mokwana's debut goal for Esperance

TinoMalinga said:

"This is important for him and the national team😮‍💨💪🏾 we need this to happen."

MaphutiClifford commented:

"His first shot, should have looped it. Congratulations to him and his team. Keep them coming."

Teezy_jackSA shared:

"Man Look How Happy They Are For Him🔥♥️The Keeper Went All The Way."

Ntsako_Shibambo reacted:

"He’s been watching Mofokeng’s videos🤝🏽fast learner."

bhutikhens wrote:

"Just look at how happy they are for him."

