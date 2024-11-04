Elias Mokwana Produces Sublime Skill Before Scoring Debut Goal for Esperance
- Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana has registered his first goal for Esperance in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 over the weekend
- The former Sekhukhune United forward came from the bench to score a sensational goal after showing off a sublime piece of skill
- The goal scored by the South African international sparked different reactions from local fans on social media platform, X
Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana is a South African international playing his football trade in North Africa. He scored his first goal for Esperance over the weekend.
In the summer, the former Platinum City star joined the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 side from Premier Soccer League club Sekhukhune United.
The 25-year-old winger started from the bench in Esperance's 2-0 win over ES Sahel at the Stade OIympique de Sousse on Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Mokwana shows off sublime skill before scoring for Esperance
Mokwana, who started the match on the bench, came on in the 82nd minute and produced one of the game's highlights.
In a viral video shared by Austin Ditlhobolo on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Bafana Bafana winger dribbled past an on-rushing ES Sahel defender and goalkeeper to hit the back of the net for his debut goal for the 4-time African champions.
The Bafana Bafana star sets a new record with his goal. He became the first South African to score for the Tunisian giants, according to iDiskiTimes.
Fans react to Mokwana's debut goal for Esperance
TinoMalinga said:
"This is important for him and the national team😮💨💪🏾 we need this to happen."
MaphutiClifford commented:
"His first shot, should have looped it. Congratulations to him and his team. Keep them coming."
Teezy_jackSA shared:
"Man Look How Happy They Are For Him🔥♥️The Keeper Went All The Way."
Ntsako_Shibambo reacted:
"He’s been watching Mofokeng’s videos🤝🏽fast learner."
bhutikhens wrote:
"Just look at how happy they are for him."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.