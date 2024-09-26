Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been praised by the team's goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson, saying the Belgian has built a cohesive side

Johnson said Broos has instilled confidence in the side and has turned a young team into seasoned international players

Local football fans praised Broos on social media, saying the Belgian has earned the respect of Mzansi supporters

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson praised head tactician Hugo Broos for building a united and cohesive national team.

Johnson said Broos has allowed the Bafana squad to play with confidence and has built a good team spirit within the squad.

A member of Hugo Broos' coaching staff applauded the coach's work. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Bafana coach will be in charge of the national side in an October Afcon qualifier doubleheader against Congo and will be looking to climb up the FIFA rankings.

Hugo Broos has built a core in the Bafana Bafana side

Watch Johnson speak highly of Broos in the video below:

According to FARPost, Johnson, who backed under-fire goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, said the Belgian coach has used difficult fixtures to build a side willing to play for each other.

Johnson said:

"What coach Hugo has done really well is build confidence within the team. He has kept the core of the team the same, and they have been together for three years. That builds team spirit and cohesion among the players."

Fans praised Broos

Local football fans admired Broos on social media, saying the Belgian has done well during his tenure as Bafana's coach.

Mzuvukile Mona respects Broos:

"Unbelievable! Completely out of this world. This guy deserves all the respect and honour. I have never seen anyone who commits and devotes so much to football than him. Massive respect, Hugo Broos."

Sammy Rassie applauded the coach:

"The most important thing he has learned about South African players is that he knows how to make the right selection."

Daniel Mthabela asked a question:

"Will he see the World Cup? The man is in his early 70's."

Lolo Hazard Mpinge hopes for the best:

"All the best, Bafana."

Phillip Tolokwane says Broos has a tough job:

"It's not easy to qualify these days."

