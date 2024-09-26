Coach Hugo Broos Is the Glue Holding Cohesive Bafana Bafana Together
- Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been praised by the team's goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson, saying the Belgian has built a cohesive side
- Johnson said Broos has instilled confidence in the side and has turned a young team into seasoned international players
- Local football fans praised Broos on social media, saying the Belgian has earned the respect of Mzansi supporters
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson praised head tactician Hugo Broos for building a united and cohesive national team.
Johnson said Broos has allowed the Bafana squad to play with confidence and has built a good team spirit within the squad.
The Bafana coach will be in charge of the national side in an October Afcon qualifier doubleheader against Congo and will be looking to climb up the FIFA rankings.
Hugo Broos has built a core in the Bafana Bafana side
Watch Johnson speak highly of Broos in the video below:
According to FARPost, Johnson, who backed under-fire goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, said the Belgian coach has used difficult fixtures to build a side willing to play for each other.
Johnson said:
"What coach Hugo has done really well is build confidence within the team. He has kept the core of the team the same, and they have been together for three years. That builds team spirit and cohesion among the players."
Fans praised Broos
Local football fans admired Broos on social media, saying the Belgian has done well during his tenure as Bafana's coach.
Mzuvukile Mona respects Broos:
"Unbelievable! Completely out of this world. This guy deserves all the respect and honour. I have never seen anyone who commits and devotes so much to football than him. Massive respect, Hugo Broos."
Sammy Rassie applauded the coach:
"The most important thing he has learned about South African players is that he knows how to make the right selection."
Daniel Mthabela asked a question:
"Will he see the World Cup? The man is in his early 70's."
Lolo Hazard Mpinge hopes for the best:
"All the best, Bafana."
Phillip Tolokwane says Broos has a tough job:
"It's not easy to qualify these days."
A PSL legend criticises a Bafana Bafana star
As reported by Briefly News, PSL legend Benson Mhlongo said Siyabonga Ngezana is not ready for international football.
Ngezana, who plays for Romanian champions FCSB, was criticised for his performances during Bafana's 3-2 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.
