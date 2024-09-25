Under Fire Bafana Bafana Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa Is Backed To Improve
- AmaZulu FC goalkeeper Veli Mothwa will get better with more game time, said Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson
- The shot-stopper has recently made costly mistakes for both club and country, earning harsh criticism from local fans
- Local football fans backed the goalkeeper on social media, while others continued to criticise the 33-year-old
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson believes Veli Mothwa will improve by playing more matches this season.
Mothwa has received harsh criticism after making costly mistakes for Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu FC.
The Usuthu skipper has endured a challenging period recently and could get another chance to prove his worth against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, 25 September 2024.
Veli Mothwa needs time
Johnson speaks about Mothwa in the tweet below:
According to FARPost, Johnson said Mothwa's mistakes could be attributed to a lack of playing time, while the star has competition at his team AmaZulu after they recently signed Richard Ofori.
Johnson said:
"The problem was that he hadn't had game time leading up to that game, which is a problem. Had the PSL started, he would have had a few games under his belt, and we would have seen a different result."
Fans are divided over Mothwa
Local football fans continued their criticism of Mothwa over social media, while others offered support for the shot-stopper.
Zamo Yengwa backed Mothwa:
"He will turn the corner!! Stay strong."
Elethu Sifolo is a fan:
"But Veli, he is a good keeper."
Patraw Mabasa does not rate the player:
"For him to be in the national team is a big mistake."
Maseko Mzwakhe slammed the star:
"Veli Mothwa is costing Amazulu. He makes silly mistakes."
Fabian Ezra does not like Mothwa:
"Naw, he's not a good keeper. End of story."
AmaZulu FC has a choice to make
As reported by Briefly News, AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin will have to decide who will be his number one shot-stopper.
The Spanish coach could select experienced Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori or stick with Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Veli Mothwa, who has recently made costly mistakes.
