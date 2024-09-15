Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa made a costly mistake for AmaZulu in their 2-1 defeat against Polokwane City in a PSL encounter on Saturday, 14 September 2024

The 33-year-old also made a mistake during Bafana Bafana's 2-2 draw against Uganda when he let a tame shot from distance slip through his hands

Local fans blasted the Usuthu shot-stopper on social media, saying he should be benched, while others said the goalkeeper should be supported

AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa has incurred the wrath of local fans after his mistake cost his side all three points in their opening PSL encounter on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

The 33-year-old AmaZulu goalkeeper failed to collect a cross and dropped it at the thankful feet of Polokwane City player Thabang Matuludi, who tapped the ball in for the 2-1 winner.

AmaZulu shot-stopper Veli Mothwa has made costly errors for cub and country. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

It is the second time the goalkeeper is under criticism after his mistake for Bafana Bafana nearly led to a defeat to Uganda had it not been for a late Thalente Mbataha equaliser.

Veli Mothwa is not having a good time

Watch Mothwa's mistake in the video below:

During the match against Polokwane, Mothwa pulled off a decent performance, but it was marred by his blunder, which allowed the former Stellenbosch FC target to score the winner.

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin now faces a decision over whether to stick with his goalkeeper or drop him ahead of their next match.

Fans blast Mothwa

Local football fans blasted Mothwa on social media, saying the goalkeeper should consider retirement, while others said the player should be supported.

Sphesihle Brilliant always had doubts:

"They insulted us when we told them this guy is not a goalkeeper."

Godfrey Prince is not a fan:

"Wonder why they make him a skipper and give him the armband. This guy is just a comic goalkeeper."

Matheza Chizama is sympathetic:

"He needs rest and counselling; these mistakes will kill his confidence. He needs support from the team."

Mpho Mirriam supports Mothwa:

"Mothwa is an outstanding player and an amazing human being. A very dedicated keeper, but he needs a mentor."

Sveger Crook Magayiza is suspicious:

"It seems he has made a deal with a betting company; he needs to be investigated."

Sandile Tyebileyo wants a change:

"Amazulu must look at another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes. If they are going to use this one, then trouble is coming for them."

Monareng Mark does not rate Mothwa:

“For Bafana Bafana, he must forget. Stellenbosch's keeper must be called."

Themba Mbongeni Mthembu offered some advice:

"Let's understand that football is a game of mistakes. So let's stop discouraging our players."

Booi Sabata is patient:

"He will be all rirght man. Veli is an excellent keeper. It's still early; give him a chance."

Jambuka Mlumiso was harsh:

"Useless goalkeeper."

