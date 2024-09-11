Angolan defender Inacio Miguel said he was told by coach Nasreddine Nabi and former PSL star Hugo Marques to join Kaizer Chiefs

The 28-year-old joined Amakhosi from Angolan champions Petro de Luanda after being told the Soweto club is one of the biggest sides in Africa

Local football fans praised Miguel on social media, saying the player could soon wear the captain's armband for Amakhosi

New Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel said he is happy to have joined one of the biggest clubs in Africa after being persuaded by former PSL star and coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The Angolan defender joined Chiefs during the current transfer window, and he says former Cape Town City goalkeeper Hugo Marques played a big part in his decision.

After arriving at Amakhosi, Miguel said he was excited to play in front of the local fans and was eager to prove himself in Mzansi.

Inacio Miguel wanted a new challenge

Miguel speaks about his decision to join Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, the Angolan said he needed a new challenge after winning titles in his home country, which is why he joined a list of foreign talent to join the PSL.

Miguel said:

"He [Marques] just told me, don't think twice. You know, Kaizer Chiefs is the biggest club in South Africa, in Africa, [and] world recognised. And if I want something different in my career and a new challenge, there is no better club to go."

Fans expect big things from Miguel

It is clear from social media that fans expect big things from the Angolan international defender, with many backing the star to play a starring role this season.

Hwipha Lelapi Samma has high hopes:

"This one will be our captain soon."

Thulani Nene is positive:

"All in good time, Miguel."

Sandile Ngetu is patient:

"Let's wait and see."

Niko Williams Jr is impressed:

"This guy seems to be always serious about his work."

Vukani Vkay is a Chiefs fan:

"Amakhosi will rise again."

