Egyptian-based striker Fagrie Lakay could be heading back to South Africa to join Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

Bafana Bafana striker Lakay previously played for Cape Town City before moving to Egyptian side Pyramids FC in 2022

Local football fans responded on social media to say Chiefs should pursue the 27-year-old, while others grew frustrated that another striker has been linked with Amakhosi

Bafana Bafana striker Fagrie Lakay emerged as a target for Kaizer Chiefs after talks about finding a new club in Egypt ended.

The Soweto giants are reportedly interested in the 27-year-old after his switch to Ceramica Cleopatra from Egyptian rivals Pyramids FC recently fell through.

During the current transfer window, Chiefs have actively searched for a new striker but have faced several rejections, including Khanyisa Mayo, who instead chose Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

Fagrie Lakay could be a target for Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs could submit a bid for Lakay, according to the tweet below:

Since moving to Egypt from Cape Town City in 2022, Lakay scored 17 goals for Pyramids and won the Egypt Cup last season.

If Chiefs enter the market for Lakay, he will join a long list of targets, including prolific Kenyan striker Michael Olunga.

Fans back Chiefs' interest in Lakay

Local football fans expressed their frustrations on social media that Chiefs have been linked with another striker, while others believed they should pursue Lakay.

Mlu Lex Nontwana wants Lakay at Chiefs:

"I wish Chiefs could sign this guy because he was doing well at Pyramids."

Tsietsi Ozil Mathabi is frustrated:

"Every player is linked with Chiefs."

Sifiso Sibisi made a prediction:

"Chiefs will sign Appollis and Lakay; they are in the market for a winger and a striker."

Mpho MacIntosh doubts Lakay will leave:

"He just won a trophy and is playing continental football, it's all I'm saying."

Siyabonga Mazibuko backs the move:

"My Khosi nation, take this guy. He is a good forward."

Chuma Memani is sceptical:

"Every player is a Chiefs target."

Othusitse Staga Mokgalajwe asked a question:

"Why do players reject us?"

Boitumelo InZane says Sundowns should have signed Lakay:

"I would have liked Sundowns to get Lakay instead of Rayners."

Lukhanyo Engilane does not want Lakay:

“Nah, we want Fiston Mayele.”

Eithan S'shebo Mchunu is not a fan:

"Forget it."

Several strikers have rejected Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, the Soweto giants have struggled to find a new striker during the current transfer window.

The list of players who rejected the PSL club includes Khanyisa Mayo, Ashley Cupido and Fiston Mayele.

