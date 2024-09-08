During the current transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs have been searching for a new striker to join their squad, but they have been faced with multiple rejections

Briefly News has taken a look at some of the strikers who have rejected the chance to join the Soweto giants

The list includes forwards from rival PSL clubs and overseas clubs who refused moves to Naturena

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs have faced multiple rejections from strikers ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

New Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has welcomed seven new players and has till Friday, 20 September 2024, to find a new striker.

Strikers Fiston Mayele and Khanyisa Mayo turned down Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Richard Pelham/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Several strikers have opted to join other sides instead of playing for Nabi, and Briefly News has looked at the players who turned down Chiefs.

Nasreddine Nabi is searching for a new striker

Last season, Chiefs finished tenth in the PSL and struggled to find the back of the net, making the need for a new striker a vital target for the club.

Fiston Mayele

Mayele will not join Chiefs., according to the tweet below:

The Congolese striker played under Nabi at Young Africans but has opted to stay at Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Before he rejected Chiefs, the club was quoted R14 million for the 30-year-old striker, who has scored three goals for DR Congo.

Ashley Cupido

The former Cape Town Spurs striker was linked with both Chiefs and Orlando Pirates after his club was relegated from the PSL last season.

Despite the interest from the Soweto giants, Cupido chose to play for Stellenbosch FC, where he promised to be a star.

Khanyisa Mayo

According to Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior, Amakhosi met the asking price for the former Cape Town City star but chose to play for Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

Motaung Junior said the clubs were hours away from signing Mayo, who scored 11 goals for the Citizens during the last campaign.

Iqraam Rayners

Last season’s top goalscorer for Stellenbosch FC was one of the most sought-after strikers in the PSL before he joined PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Bafana Bafana star was linked with Chiefs before he decided to leave Stellies for Masandawana.

Elias Mokwana

After an impressive season for Sekhukhune United that earned him a place in the Bafana Bafana squad, Chiefs were heavily interested in the striker.

Despite constant rumours that a deal was close, Mokwana left Mzansi and joined Tunisian side Esperance.

Nasreddine Nabi wants fans to be ‘realistic’

As Briefly News reported, new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi called for fans to be ‘realistic’ ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The Tunisian coach said his primary goal is to build a strong squad and that fans should not expect instant silverware from the club that finished tenth in the PSL in the last campaign.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News