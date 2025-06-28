Kaizer Chiefs have secured the signing of England-based midfielder Ethan Chislett for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign

The 26-year-old, born in Durban, South Africa, has spent over a decade playing professionally in England, including at Southampton

The Glamour Boys bolster their midfield with the acquisition of the experienced 10-year England-based player

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly sealed the signing of England-based midfielder Ethan Chislett ahead of the upcoming season in the Premier Soccer League.

The Glamour Boys have been working on building and adding new talents to their squad after their disappointing finish in the Betway Premiership last season.

The Soweto giants finished the season outside the top eight after their goalless draw against Polokwane City in the final match of the campaign.

The league season was disappointing, but Nasreddine Nabi marked his debut season with Amakhosi with a milestone by ending their 10-year wait for a trophy, guiding them to victory in the Nedbank Cup by defeating city rivals Orlando Pirates in the final.

Chiefs sign Chislett on a free transfer

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of Durban-born talent Chislett on a free transfer after his contract ended with Port Vale.

Despite being born in South Africa, the former Southampton midfielder has spent his professional career in England for over ten years.

The attacking midfielder brings solid experience to Chiefs from his time in England, where he scored 40 goals and registered 16 assists across 242 league appearances, turning out for clubs like AFC Wimbledon and, more recently, Port Vale FC.

In a recent chat with iDiskiTimes, agent Mike Makaab pointed out Chislett as a potential breakout star for the upcoming season in the Betway Premiership, and it didn’t take long for interest to turn into action.

“Ethan is a really exciting talent,” Makaab said.

“We’ve been in discussions with several clubs across South Africa. Interestingly, I also represented his father back when he played here, a gritty, hard-working player. But Ethan brings something different. After watching multiple games and highlight reels, I was blown away.”

The renowned South African football agent went on to praise the midfielder’s all-around qualities and how confident he is about the player succeeding in the Premier Soccer League.

“His work rate is impressive, but what really stands out is his technical skill, his passing range, goal-scoring ability, and threat on set pieces are top-class. I’m quite confident fans will be seeing him in the PSL this season.”

Chislett's reported contract with Kaizer Chiefs

Chislett, as per FARPost, signed a two-year contract which also comes with an option for an extension with the Soweto giants.

Ethan Chislett in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Leyton Orient in Burslem, England. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old is a great addition for the Glamour Boys, as he is expected to compete for a place in Nabi's starting lineup. He can play across various attacking midfield roles, whether as a No. 10, a box-to-box No. 8, or out wide.

