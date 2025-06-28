Amajita's young, promising midfielder, Tylon Smith, is on the verge of sealing a transfer to English Championship side Queens Park Rangers

After a brilliant African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Under-20 campaign, Smith will soon travel to the UK for a medical ahead of signing a long-term deal

The English club has set out a clear development plan for the 20-year-old, who is yet to play for Stellenbosch's senior team

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Amajita star, Tylon Smith, is on the verge of joining English Championship side Queens Park Rangers(QPR). Smith, who is currently playing for Stellenbosch, had a brilliant run at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Under-20 tournament, where he was named Player of the Tournament after helping Amajita win their first title.

According to IDISKI Times, the England side has struck an agreement with the Betway Premiership club, and Smith,20, is set to travel to the United Kingdom for a medical before signing a long-term deal with QPR.

Amajita Star Tylon Smith Set to Join QPR After Stellar AFCON U20 Performance

Source: Twitter

Insiders privy to the deal confirm that Smith will join QPR with a clear path of development, intended to help him get used quickly to the demands of English football. QPR ended their previous season in 15th place after conceding 63 goals. The inclusion of Smith could help to stop their leaky defence.

Smith upbeat about the move

Smith is reportedly thrilled by the opportunity and has expressed his determination to succeed in Europe. The potential move to England represents a giant leap in his budding career after rising through the ranks at Stellenbosch and starring for the Amajita during their continental campaign.

QPR look at Smith as a long-term project with the potential to grow into a key figure in their midfield, as they continue their rebuild with a focus on youth and potential.

Which other Stellenbosch players might be on the move?

Smith is one of the few players from Stellies who have garnered interest from overseas, with the likes of Thabo Moloisane having attracted attention from the unnamed MLS clubs. Even though the promising young midfielder signed his first team contract with the Cape Town-based club at the start of last season, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, having gained experience basically in the DSTV Diski Challenge.

Amajita Star Tylon Smith Set to Join QPR After Stellar AFCON U20 Performance

Source: Twitter

3 Amajita stars Kaizer Chiefs should consider signing

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs were told to keep a close eye on three Amajita stars who impressed at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and stood out among their peers.

A sports journalist highlighted their outstanding performances during the tournament, suggesting they have the talent and potential to strengthen the Amakhosi squad as the club looks to build for the future.

Amajita win CAF U-20 AFCON final

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s U-20 national team, Head coach Raymond Mdaka credited the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) for playing a pivotal role in shaping the squad, with key voices in the football community echoing his praise.

Source: Briefly News