French club Saint-Etienne are reportedly preparing a R41 million bid for Lucas Ribeiro Costa

The Mamelodi Sundowns star impressed at the FIFA Club World Cup with a stunning solo goal

Ribeiro Costa previously played in France and is under contract with Sundowns until 2028

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa has reportedly attracted serious interest from French club AS Saint-Etienne following his standout displays at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa has reportedly attracted serious interest from French club AS Saint-Etienne. Image: Joe Robbins

Source: Getty Images

Saint-Etienne eye €2 million move

According to a report by European outlet Footboom, Saint-Etienne are considering submitting a bid in the region of €2 million (approximately R41 million) for the 26-year-old Brazilian attacker. The French club is believed to be impressed by Ribeiro's performances in the global tournament, particularly his spectacular solo goal against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

The goal, which is being touted as a potential Goal of the Tournament contender, helped put Ribeiro on the radar of scouts across Europe. In just two Club World Cup appearances, he has recorded one goal and one assist, adding significant value to his profile.

From Ligue 1 to Ligue 2 ambitions

Saint-Etienne, a club with a rich history in French football, were relegated from Ligue 1 at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season. They are now preparing for life in Ligue 2 and appear keen to bolster their squad with experienced attacking talent.

Ribeiro is no stranger to French football, having previously featured for Ligue 2 side Valenciennes during the 2018/19 campaign. This prior stint could aid in a potential transition should the move materialise.

Long-term deal with Masandawana

Ribeiro Costa joined Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2023 and signed a long-term contract that runs until June 2028. His arrival was seen as a statement of intent by the Betway Premiership champions, and he has since become an integral part of Miguel Cardoso's squad.

Whether Sundowns are willing to entertain a transfer offer remains to be seen, especially given Ribeiro’s importance to their domestic and continental ambitions.

Ribeiro Costa joined Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2023 and signed a long-term contract that runs until June 2028. Image: Joe Robbins

Source: Getty Images

European return on the cards?

With his stock rising, a return to Europe could appeal to Ribeiro Costa. However, Sundowns may be reluctant to part ways with one of their key performers so soon after securing his services.

As speculation grows, all eyes will remain on how Ribeiro finishes the Club World Cup, and whether Saint-Etienne follow through with an official offer.

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Fluminense in their last group game at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after losing to Borussia Dortmund in their second fixture.

The Premier Soccer League giants began the competition with a win against Ulsan Hyundai, but are third in Group F behind Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Angelo dies

Briefly News previously reported that the South African football fraternity is mourning the tragic death of former Mamelodi Sundowns chairman, Angelo Tsichlas, who died in a car accident on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Pretoria.

Alongside his wife Natasha, Tsichlas played a pivotal role in transforming Sundowns into a powerhouse of South African football.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News