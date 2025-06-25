Former Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Angelo Tsichlas has died in a car accident on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Pretoria

Alongside his wife Natasha, Tsichlas transformed Sundowns into a powerhouse of South African football, leading the club from 1988 until its sale to Patrice Motsepe in 2003

The South African football community, including fans and former players, has begun paying tribute to Tsichlas, remembering his impact and leadership

The South African football fraternity is mourning the loss of Angelo Tsichlas, former chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns, who tragically died in a car accident on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Pretoria yesterday.

A visionary leader alongside Natasha Tsichlas

Angelo, who worked closely with his wife Natasha Tsichlas, was instrumental in building Sundowns into one of the most dominant forces in South African football. The Tsichlas family took over the club in 1988, ushering in a golden era that saw The Brazilians collect numerous domestic honours.

Their stewardship laid the foundation for Sundowns' modern identity and long-term success. In 2003, they sold the club to billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, whose continued investments carried the Tsichlas vision forward.

Details of the crash remain unclear

While details of the fatal accident remain scarce, emergency responders confirmed the incident occurred along Solomon Mahlangu Drive. An official statement from Mamelodi Sundowns has been released, and the club's President and Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Dr Motsepe, has also paid tribute to Tsichlas.

Dr Motsepe said:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Angelo Tsichlas, who was an outstanding football administrator and a close friend. My heartfelt condolences to Natasha and the Tsichlas Family. Angelo, Natasha and the Tsichlas Family will always have a special place in my heart and the hearts of the Motsepe Family and the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. We will all support and comfort the Tsichlas Family during this painful and difficult period. Angelo and Natasha made enormous contributions with the Krok Family and, before them, Zola Mahobe, to the development and growth of Mamelodi Sundowns. We are all immensely grateful to them for laying the foundations for the current success of Mamelodi Sundowns. Angelo Tsichlas will forever live in our hearts and minds. May Angelo Tsichlas’ Soul Rest in Peace.”

Tributes pour in from fans and former players

Supporters, football veterans, and former Sundowns players have taken to social media to pay tribute to Tsichlas, remembering him as a passionate football administrator and father figure to many.

His death marks a profound loss not just for Mamelodi Sundowns but for South African football as a whole.

The purchase of Mamelodi Sundowns by Motsepe

In 2003, Motsepe purchased the club from Tsichlas and has since turned it into one of South Africa’s most successful soccer teams.

Under his ownership, Sundowns has become a dominant force in both domestic and continental competitions, winning multiple Premier Soccer League titles and CAF Champions League trophies.

Current chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns

In 2021, Patrice Motsepe was elected President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent's governing body for football.

Following his appointment, and by governance protocols, he stepped down from his role at Mamelodi Sundowns to avoid any conflict of interest. In March of that same year, his eldest son, Tlhopie Motsepe, was appointed as Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns, taking over the reins of the club from his father.

Innovation and youth development at Sundowns

Under Tlhopie’s guidance, Sundowns has launched several forward-looking initiatives. These include the introduction of a club digital magazine, deeper investment in the youth academy, and increased support for the Sundowns Ladies Team, which has enjoyed significant success on the African continent.

He also invited La Liga-trained coaches to share modern tactics with the technical team, academy staff, and scouts, a clear signal of his desire to integrate global football knowledge into local structures.

