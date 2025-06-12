Tlhopie Motsepe, the son of CAF President Patrice Motsepe, is steering Mamelodi Sundowns into a modern era with fresh leadership and forward-thinking ideas

Since taking over as chairman in 2021, Tlhopie has focused on youth development, digital engagement, and modern coaching structures to future-proof the club

While honouring his father’s legacy, Tlhopie is carving his own path by blending business acumen, global influence, and a passion for sustainable football leadership

As he celebrates his birthday on 12 June, Tlhopane "Tlhopie" Motsepe continues to shape his own legacy in South African football. The Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns FC, and eldest son of billionaire businessman and CAF President Patrice Motsepe, Tlhopie has emerged as a quiet but impactful leader at Chloorkop.

Tlhopie Motsepe’s modern leadership is transforming Mamelodi Sundowns’ future. Image: @thlopilemotsepe

Source: Instagram

Rising to Mamelodi Sundowns leadership

Tlhopie was appointed Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns in March 2021, shortly after his father assumed the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). In line with governance protocols, Patrice stepped aside from club leadership, handing the reins to his son. In his new role, Tlhopie made it clear that the club’s legacy of excellence would continue:

“The future of football belongs to the youth and a younger audience,” he remarked early in his tenure.

His leadership has been characterised by a modern, youth-focused vision, strengthening the club’s relationship with its growing digital fanbase.

Innovation and youth development at Sundowns

Under Tlhopie’s guidance, Sundowns has launched several forward-looking initiatives. These include the introduction of a club digital magazine, deeper investment in the youth academy, and increased support for the Sundowns Ladies Team, which has enjoyed significant success on the African continent. He also invited La Liga-trained coaches to share modern tactics with the technical team, academy staff, and scouts, a clear signal of his desire to integrate global football knowledge into local structures.

From boardroom to pitchside, Tlhopie Motsepe is shaping a winning culture. Image: @thlopilemotsepe

Source: Instagram

Background in business and sustainability

Though relatively private, Tlhopie holds a degree in International Relations and is involved in renewable energy through ePower Holdings, a company focused on sustainable electricity solutions. His business experience informs his approach to football leadership, blending sport, technology, and social development. In 2023, he informed stakeholders he would be balancing his club responsibilities with business and academic commitments in Europe, which may reduce his visibility at matches, but not his influence.

A legacy in the making

Tlhopie Motsepe is not merely continuing his father's legacy – he is redefining leadership at Mamelodi Sundowns. With a focus on youth, innovation, and sustainability, he stands as a symbol of the new generation of African football leaders. As he celebrates another year, Sundowns fans will hope his vision continues to bring success on and off the pitch.

