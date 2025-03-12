Dr. Patrice Motsepe was re-elected as CAF President for a second term without any opposition during the 14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo

His re-election ensures continued leadership as Motsepe works on modernizing African football and increasing investments in the sport

Netizens across the continent have shared their reactions, with many celebrating his leadership and the direction he is taking African football

Dr. Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected as the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a second term, following an unopposed election during the 14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly held today in Cairo, Egypt.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected as the President of the (CAF) for a second term, following an unopposed election today in Cairo, Egypt.Image Credit/Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

Unopposed Victory

Motsepe’s re-election, with no challengers, reinforces his stronghold over African football’s leadership.

He first assumed office in 2021, becoming the first English-speaking president of CAF, following the suspension of former president Ahmad Ahmad.

Achievements Under Motsepe's Leadership

Since taking office, Motsepe has overseen significant reforms and developments within African football:

Increased Prize Money:

The prize money for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was increased by over 40%, rising to $7 million.

Other major competitions such as the CAF Men’s and Women’s Champions Leagues also saw substantial financial boosts.

Launch of the African Football League (AFL)

Motsepe played a key role in the creation of the African Football League, which had an initial budget of $100 million.

The inaugural edition in 2023 saw Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa emerge as champions.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected as the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a second term, following an unopposed election today in Cairo, Egypt.Image Credit/SABC.

Source: Getty Images

Looking Ahead

With his second term, Motsepe is expected to further modernize African football, focusing on improving the sport’s governance, increasing investments, and elevating the quality of competitions across the continent.

Reactions from Netizens

Simphiwe Njontini:

Infantino’s backing never goes wrong. Patrice has restored dignity and pride to African football. He’s also improved its revenue by securing long-term sponsorships and broadcasting deals.

Tobias Mlauzi:

Congratulations to Dr. Patrice Motsepe. He’s a great leader. This is good for African football.

Zweli Banzi:

Now implement ATCC (African Top Club Cup) and hand-pick Sundowns just to annoy those 2 clubs...

Khomotso:

Obviously, he got the backing of the Moroccan government, and he always makes sure that everything else goes to Morocco. Another major tournament will be held there soon.

LJ:

No one challenged him for that position because they can see that he’s leading African football in the right direction.”

Witness:

Thanks to the voters who showed they want our football to go places.

Orlando Pirates Face Crucial Decision: Riveiro's Future or Mosimane's Return?

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are facing a crucial decision regarding the future of their head coach, José Riveiro, whose contract expires in June 2025.

While Riveiro has brought stability and success to the club since his arrival in 2022, winning multiple trophies including the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, speculation about his future is growing.

If Riveiro leaves, Pitso Mosimane, a highly accomplished former Mamelodi Sundowns coach with vast experience, has emerged as a strong candidate to succeed him.

Mosimane's proven ability to build winning teams could help Pirates challenge for dominance in South African football, especially against Sundowns.

Source: Briefly News