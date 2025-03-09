Steven Swarts, coach and stepfather of Wayde van Niekerk, has been suspended by Athletics South Africa (ASA)

Swarts' appointment as president of Athletics Free State (AFS) has sparked significant controversy

ASA’s decision to suspend Swarts follows internal divisions within AFS, and Leonard Jingose, the vice president of AFS, will act as president until the outcome of the enquiry or elections

Steven Swarts, the coach and stepfather of world 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk, has been suspended from his role as president of Athletics Free State (AFS) by Athletics South Africa (ASA).

Controversial Appointment

Swarts, who had recently taken on the role of coaching Wayde van Niekerk after he relocated to Bloemfontein, was appointed president of AFS despite a 2018 conviction.

His election to the top position led to significant debate, given the seriousness of his criminal record.

ASA’s Suspension Decision

On Saturday, 8 March 2025, ASA confirmed the suspension of Swarts, pending a disciplinary enquiry into his conduct.

ASA expressed concern that his actions had brought the organisation into disrepute, which led to his immediate suspension from all athletics-related duties.

This decision follows a vote of no confidence from AFS members, although internal divisions within the organisation delayed any immediate action.

Internal Division within Athletics Free State

The decision to suspend Swarts follows consultations between ASA and the membership of AFS, who were divided on the matter.

While some members continued to support Swarts, others opposed his leadership.

The vice president of AFS, Leonard Jingose, has been appointed acting president until the disciplinary process concludes or new elections are held.

ASA’s Disciplinary Process

Athletics South Africa emphasized that the matter is being treated seriously and that the delay in making a decision was due to the need for a thorough consultative process within AFS.

The suspension is part of ASA’s disciplinary procedure, in accordance with the organisation’s constitution.

In 2018, Steven Swarts, coach and stepfather to world 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk, was convicted in connection with an incident involving a 21-year-old female athlete.

Despite this conviction, Swarts was elected president of Athletics Free State (AFS), a decision that has since sparked controversy and led to internal divisions within the organization.

Reactions to Swarts' Suspension:

Samantha Clark:

Shameful! And Wayde is still proud of him too. Disgusting! What is going on in SA Athletics? No medals at the Olympics and World Championships, yet lots of politics and scandals."

Jack Damon:

Another one bites the dust, now we should just keep a tap on him to make sure he stays away from any athletes in the future.

Sean Venske:

Failure to accept responsibility for one's actions - a South African disease.

