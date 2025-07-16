The Presidency has responded to the Democratic Alliance's claims about Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas

The party's Emma Powell released a statement about Jonas's status within the United States of America

South Africans shared their thoughts on the latest issue between the DA and the presidency this year

The Presidency accused the DA of harassing Mcebisi Jonas by claiming that his US visa was denied.

WESTERN CAPE – The Presidency has hit back at the Democratic Alliance, accusing the party of harassing Mcebisi Jonas.

The party claimed that Jonas, who is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy to the US, had not been granted a diplomatic visa by the country. Jonas was appointed by Ramaphosa in April 2025 to deal with delicate trade and diplomacy talks with the US, following Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion from the country.

What did the DA say?

On Tuesday, 15 July 2025, the party’s Emma Powell issued a statement saying that Jonas would not be able to perform his duties as special envoy as he had not been granted a diplomatic visa.

The DA’s international relations spokesperson also claimed that Ramaphosa has been aware that Jonas would not be welcome in Washington, DC for months.

“The Ramaphosa administration was explicitly advised on multiple occasions that Jonas was not acceptable to Washington and was urged to appoint an alternative envoy,” she said.

How did the Presidency respond?

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya rejected Powell’s claims, explaining that special envoys didn’t require credentials like other diplomats. He also said the DA positioned itself as a “right-wing nexus” that sought to use foreign states to effect changes to national policies in South Africa.

“The DA is trying cheaply but dangerously to exploit a critical engagement between South Africa and the United States to protest President Ramaphosa’s removal of Mr Andrew Whitfield as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition,” Magwenya said.

Whitfield was removed from his post on 26 June 2025, following an authorised trip to the United States of America.

He added that if the DA were to succeed in undermining the country’s diplomatic relations, it would harm the businesses and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of South Africans.

The Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the DA sought to use foreign states to effect changes in South Africa.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users demanded answers from the Presidency, questioning whether the DA’s claims about Jonas were true or not. Others slammed it for a lack of transparency.

Boikhutso Mzion asked:

“Is he in the USA? If not, why?”

Paul Rathbone said:

“So, were they or weren't they right? Tell the nation the truth.”

Jeremy Nichols stated:

“It's either true or not. If it's not true, provide evidence to the contrary, then slam the DA.”

Gerhard de Jager claimed:

“Oom Donald doesn't sommer like any guy in his country.”

Freddy Sonakile stated:

“Still not answering the pertinent questions: Does the special envoy, Mcebisi Jonas, have a visa for the US? Has the special envoy performed any job as per his appointment, including meeting high-ranking US officials? Can you provide proof of his engagements and work achieved thus far? Simple.”

Claire Visagie asked:

“How can this be harassment? If he was denied, why did the presidency not share that information and send someone else (suitable)? They are not harassing, they just want honesty, like the rest of us, please. We love our country, but we don't love the corrupt criminals running it. Easy to understand.”

Liete van der Eems said:

“If the Presidency claims that the DA is spreading disinformation, then show proof to the contrary and publish his accreditation documents.”

