Deputy President Paul Mashatile Rejects Allegations of Corruption
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— Deputy President Paul Mashatile rejected questions from Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Baxolile Nodada in the National Assembly on 21 May 2026 regarding the R180 billion national lottery licence tender. Nodada suggested that politically connected associates linked to Mashatile benefited from the contract, which Mashatile called shameful.
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According to IOL, the matter was first raised by Build One South Africa MP Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, who referenced Section 96 of the Constitution prohibiting Cabinet conflicts of interest. She questioned whether Mashatile influenced the tender awarded to Sizekhaya Holdings, a consortium with links to Mashatile's sister-in-law, Khumo Bogatsu, and businessman Moses Tembe.
Mashatile Defends Business Ties
Mashatile, who denied meeting Vusimuzi Matlala, said the procurement process fell under Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau, who initiated an investigation into the matter. Mashatile defended his long-standing friendships with businesspeople, stating they were friends before entering business and politics.
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"Some of them were in jail with me, were in the struggle with me. They remain my friends," Mashatile said.
He insisted he has never interfered in government procurement processes for his associates, describing them as credible businesspeople who do not conduct irregular business.
Parliament Clashes Over Allegations
During supplementary questions, Nodada argued that Mashatile's associates faced serious allegations, claiming a tender beneficiary accompanied the Deputy President to the State of the Nation Address. Nodada also raised allegations regarding a R70 million mansion.
Mashatile rejected the claims, stating his guests were long-time friends and not criminals. He advised anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to report it to the police, adding that criticisms of wealthy black businesspeople reflected bias.
Mama Joy lobbies for Paul Mashatile
Mashatile seeminly has a fan in Mama Joy. In a related article, Briefly News reported that the super football fan campaigned for Mashatile to be president after Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala theft returned to haunt him.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za