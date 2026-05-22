PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— Deputy President Paul Mashatile rejected questions from Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Baxolile Nodada in the National Assembly on 21 May 2026 regarding the R180 billion national lottery licence tender. Nodada suggested that politically connected associates linked to Mashatile benefited from the contract, which Mashatile called shameful.

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Paul Mashatile distanced himself from lottery corruption claims. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, the matter was first raised by Build One South Africa MP Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, who referenced Section 96 of the Constitution prohibiting Cabinet conflicts of interest. She questioned whether Mashatile influenced the tender awarded to Sizekhaya Holdings, a consortium with links to Mashatile's sister-in-law, Khumo Bogatsu, and businessman Moses Tembe.

Mashatile Defends Business Ties

Mashatile, who denied meeting Vusimuzi Matlala, said the procurement process fell under Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau, who initiated an investigation into the matter. Mashatile defended his long-standing friendships with businesspeople, stating they were friends before entering business and politics.

"Some of them were in jail with me, were in the struggle with me. They remain my friends," Mashatile said.

He insisted he has never interfered in government procurement processes for his associates, describing them as credible businesspeople who do not conduct irregular business.

Parliament Clashes Over Allegations

During supplementary questions, Nodada argued that Mashatile's associates faced serious allegations, claiming a tender beneficiary accompanied the Deputy President to the State of the Nation Address. Nodada also raised allegations regarding a R70 million mansion.

Mashatile rejected the claims, stating his guests were long-time friends and not criminals. He advised anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to report it to the police, adding that criticisms of wealthy black businesspeople reflected bias.

Mama Joy lobbies for Paul Mashatile

Mashatile seeminly has a fan in Mama Joy. In a related article, Briefly News reported that the super football fan campaigned for Mashatile to be president after Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala theft returned to haunt him.

Source: Briefly News