On Thursday, 21 May 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared a major update days after sharing that she had been hospitalised

On her Instagram Stories, the businesswoman and author shared why she was unable to fulfil a prior arrangement

This isn't the first time the mother of two has been admitted to a medical facility in the last year

Rachel Kolisi updated her fans after being hospitalised. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and author Rachel Kolisi shared that she had surgery. This comes days after she announced on Instagram that she was being treated in an undisclosed hospital.

On Tuesday, 19 May 2026, Siya Kolisi’s former wife didn't specify the reason she was hospitalised, but did reassure people that everything was fine. While she didn’t share exact details, there were indications that she may have injured her shoulder when she allegedly fell.

Rachel Kolisi undergoes surgery

On Wednesday, 21 May 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared more information regarding why she was hospitalised. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rachel shared that she had undergone surgery but didn’t share details. She hinted that the surgery was a major procedure when she indicated that she couldn’t attend a prior arrangement while she recovers. The post was captioned:

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen surgery and needing time to recover, I will no longer be able to attend the @kingsmeadbf. Wishing the Kingsmead team and all the incredible authors participating all the best for the festival this weekend 🤍“

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi pulled out of an event after undergoing surgery. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi pulls out of Kingsmead Book Fair

Rachel Kolisi, who co-authored her memoir Falling Forward with Zibu Sithole, was among several authors who were scheduled to speak at the Kingsmead Book Fair on Saturday, 23 May 2026. Announcing her participation in the event alongside Jackie Phamotse and others, Kingsmead Book Fair wrote:

“Our author universe is expanding. 🌌✨From page-turning thrillers to swoony romances, quirky children’s stories to inspiring cookbooks, this year’s line-up spans a whole galaxy of genres with brilliant writers ready to take to the stage. Expect thoughtful conversations, fresh perspectives, and stories that stay with you long after the final page. Ready to explore? Head to our Authors page to see who’s joining us, and start mapping out your must-see moments.”

See the post below:

Rachel Kolisi recently toured the country to address children at schools, such as Parklands College in Cape Town, and other groups as part of the Falling Forward initiative.

In her memoir and documentary, she offers readers a look “behind the public image” at “the private moments that shaped her.” She tells her story from her childhood, writing about motherhood, love, her marriage and her faith.

She also talks about loss and rediscovery, “and the complex reality of a life that is constantly under scrutiny”.

Rachel Kolisi shared why she was hospitalised. Image: albrightclub

Source: Instagram

Other times Rachel Kolisi has been hospitalised

This is not the first time that Rachel Kolisi has been admitted to a hospital in the past year.

In December 2025, Rachel opened up and shared that she received treatment for an issue related to the pressure of her Falling Forward documentary, as reported by Briefly News.

In November of the same year, she went straight from the airport to a medical facility after she landed in South Africa from France, where she had travelled with her two children to support her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, as he reached his 100th Test cap for the Springboks.

Source: Briefly News