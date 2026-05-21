ShxtsNGigs reveal behind-the-scenes challenges that almost stopped their SA tour

Venue planning issues reportedly forced major changes to their original tour setup

The viral clip ignites discussion about South Africa’s live entertainment landscape

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They discussed the challenges they faced. Image: @deepitpod

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted by @deepitpod on 20 May 2026 shows UK podcast duo ShxtsNGigs discussing their South African tour experience. The remarks brought up the state of South Africa’s live entertainment circuit.

The pair described challenges around venue selection, claiming South Africa had limited mid-sized live performance spaces and pushing them toward arena-scale shows instead of 1,000-seat setups. In the viral discussion, the duo explained that their original plan was to host smaller shows of around 1,000 seats. However, they were reportedly advised that suitable venues were limited, leading them to scale up to arena-level capacity.

The conversation also highlighted concerns from promoters about whether a podcast-format live show could succeed locally at the time of planning.

These were the other guests on the show. Image: @deepitpod

Source: TikTok

They sold out their South African show

ShxtsNGigs’ “Daddy’s Home” South Africa tour took place in January 2026, marking two major live stops in Mzansi as part of their global run. The duo performed at The Dome in Johannesburg on 24 January 2026, before heading to Cape Town’s Grand Arena, GrandWest, on 27 January 2026.

Both shows formed part of a wider international tour that had already seen the podcast pair selling out arenas across multiple continents, reflecting their strong global demand. Ahead of the South African leg, organisers had noted high engagement from local audiences, with tickets distributed through Ticketmaster and strong early interest signalling the scale of anticipation that preceded the sold-out events.

View TikTok post below:

Fans react as industry pushback is discussed

The clip quickly divided social media users, with some agreeing that South Africa’s venue ecosystem is skewed toward either small clubs or large arenas, while others strongly rejected the claim, pointing to multiple mid-sized theatres and auditoriums across the country. Viewers wrote on the TikTok page:

Mntimande.Zandile said:

“They wanted 1000 seats… iphi inkinga manje😭😭”

MDClouds wrote:

“SA doesn't have live performances. Which SA”

. exclaimed:

“Ningaphinde nize la.”

Fiks stated:

“Podcast and Chill… did live tours… it was sold out.”

Nicole Witbooi commented:

“Eh? Which South Africa is this?”

🌻♋🌻tsitsimo🇿🇦 asked:

“what you mean it doesn't exist?? 1000 seaters.”

phemelo🎀 said:

“People in the comment section are not understanding.”

Em❤️said:

“Why are you lying?”

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Source: Briefly News