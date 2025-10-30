UK-based podcasters James and Fuhad reviewed South African Bakers biscuits

The duo couldn't believe how good the biscuits were, with James calling them "top 5"

Social media users joked about prices going up and warned the podcasters not to reveal all of South Africa's good snacks before December

UK podcasters shared their thoughts on a popular SA biscuit. Images: fuhad_/Instagram and jamesduncan/Instagram

Source: Instagram

UK-based podcasters have fallen head over heels for a South African snack. The page @clipsss687, which shares videos of the UK-based men discussing different topics on their podcast, posted the clip on 26 October 2025, showing James and Fuhad trying Bakers Romany Creams.

In the video, Fuhad reads the packet saying "classic chocolate chip chopped coconut" and asks where the coconut is after biting on one biscuit. James says he doesn't know, but they must have ground it up in there, joking that they may have put it in the flour. Fuhad tries another bite and says it's not bad, like a deluxe bourbon.

James takes a bite and starts getting excited. Fuhad insists there's no coconut in it at all. James stops mid-sentence and says that this might be part of his top 5 biscuits. He tells their third friend, Brim, to try it, saying he can't believe his mouth. Brim points out that in any snacks they've tried before, James has never told him he needs to try something, so this must be special. Fuhad agrees and says the biscuit is incredible. Brim says it smells amazing.

James asks if it's tasty after Brim takes a bite. "Fuhad breaks it down, saying it's a good biscuit with a proper crumble, just the right amount of chocolate in between, no coconut taste, and the perfect size. James then says he knows when they're on tour, his bed is going to be filled with crumbs. Fuhad agrees, saying James won't be able to stop. James confirms that it'll be his midnight snack and asks for those Romany Creams.

The duo will be coming to South Africa for their "Daddy's Home" tour on 27 January 2026 at the Grand Arena, Grand West in Cape Town. After selling out venues across the globe, James and Fuhad from the hit podcast Shxtsngigs are bringing their wild energy to South Africa for the first time ever.

Two UK podcasters went viral after trying out a famous SA biscuit. Images: @clipsss687

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the biscuit review

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and warnings:

@JustJay joked:

"Here goes the price📈."

@LionHeartKennels.. warned:

"Sometimes you guys must pretend that things in SA aren't that good... That double 'mmm' is going to kill us this side, and we are heading to December... Don't tell them about the Choice Assorted, OK."

@shotsww 📸 said:

"I need them to try Go-Slo's 😭😭😭."

@Mimz 🇿🇦 💜 added:

"Romany Creams slap! 🔥🔥"

@Shumeez Neff-Coetzee shared:

"Dip it in coffee. All SA biscuits slap when they're dipped."

@Carlah_mlangeni worried:

"Eish and it's R35 as we speak, tomorrow 📈😭."

@Codey Exe commented:

"The first 5 seconds of the video remind me of the rat poison meme."

The history of Romany Creams

The UK podcasters' review was shared on the TikTok page @clipsss687, showing how the biscuit is loved by just about anyone who tries it.

According to The Observation Post, Romany Creams have an interesting backstory that goes all the way back to World War I. The biscuit was created by Pyott Limited, founded by the Scottish baker known as John Pyott. The gentleman moved to Port Elizabeth in 1880.

His son, Ian Vernon Pyott, became a World War I hero after shooting down a German Zeppelin in 1916, and this earned him the Distinguished Service Order and a promotion to Captain. When he returned home, he joined his father’s bakery, and in the 1960s, he led the team that partnered with Cadbury to come up with a new version of the English “Gypsy Creams” into a new chocolate-filled biscuit. That creation became the Romany Cream, an instant favourite among South Africans.

Although Bakers later replaced the Pyott’s logo, Romany Creams have remained one of the country’s most loved biscuits.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

