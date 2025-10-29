A Gauteng man shared a video showing a worker trying to remove mice from noodle boxes at a supermarket

The clip shows that mice had nested inside the packaging of noodles that were on display for customers to buy in the store

Social media users were shocked by the footage, as people warned others to check their groceries carefully

A man from Welkom shared a video showing a rat infestation in a supermarket. Images: Oliver Helbig/Getty Images and John Downer/Getty Images

A Gauteng man has warned shoppers to be vigilant after witnessing a rat infestation at a supermarket. @kea.kamo.5688476 shared a video on 26 October 2025 with the caption:

"Ehh, guys, guess what we had to see... I'm not the type to post this kinda thing, but this is just for safety measures. Please be careful when you buy. Thank you."

The video went viral, getting over 1.8 million views and more than 700 comments. In the clip, a worker can be seen cleaning the store. As the person recording zooms in on what he's doing next to a box of items packed out for sale in the middle of the grocery store, it becomes clear he's using a broomstick to try to pull out mice that have been living in the packed noodles.

There are quite a few boxes on the bottom, and then opened noodle packages on top of these boxes. Between these, the mice drilled into and nested in that area. The worker tried to remove the mice, but they were too quick for him. The rats got away before he could reach them. He then took a package of the noodles and tried to push it into the hole where he was trying to clear out the mice.

It's unclear what he tried to do with the packet of noodles, and the video ended soon after. The man who shared the video stated that this happened recently, and he shared the clip so that people can be safe when buying food, checking whether the goods they're buying have been damaged or bitten into by vermin.

A man from Johannesburg shared a video showing how mice have nested in a local supermarket. Images: @kea.kamo.5688476

Netizens share their thoughts on the infestation

Social media users flooded the comments section with shock, and some shared their own experiences:

@Seipati Moloi said:

"Mine are worse 😂😂😂I know them very well, I used to work there."

@Thabsie MaKhanya Marumo added:

"Yohh, people, it passed us on our feet, I mean, they are full here."

@Moeti Molelekoa shared:

"It's a problem everywhere. In clinics, schools and shops, there hasn't been rubbish collection by the municipality for the past four months."

@Morwa Moreitsane commented:

"Those rats are from warehouses."

@Precious Motha joked:

"Not him covering them up nicely😂😂"

@Tembelihle Nkonki offered:

"Hire me, I have a solution for those, even for household inside and outside."

@Kutlwano Sophie said:

"Wow, these are one of my favourite things."

How to spot a mouse infestation

The young man shared the warning video on his Facebook page @kea.kamo.5688476, showing a serious hygiene concern at the supermarket. Knowing how to identify signs of a mouse infestation can help shoppers stay safe.

According to Rentokil Pest Control Services, mice usually hide during the day, so spotting their droppings, grease marks or hearing scratching at night are key signs of an infestation. They leave dozens of small, dark droppings daily, often along walls or under sinks. Mice also use shredded paper or fabric to build nests in hidden spots. Beyond being a general problem, they spread diseases and can damage wires, leading to electrical hazards and even fires.

Watch the Facebook clip here.

