A woman shared a horrifying video exposing a severe cockroach infestation after discovering that her clothes were infested with the insects in her Sunnyside residence

The shocking video was shared on Facebook, attracting massive views and comments from a stunned online community

Social media users were horrified by the sight, offering urgent advice on pest control and warning the woman against moving the infestation with her

A young woman showed her cockroach-infested home. sparking a debate online. Image: Funie Mrs'Ambition

A local woman shared a candid clip of a shocking insect infestation, which horrified social media users who wondered how she slept.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Funie Mrs'Ambition, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who reacted with a wave of disgust and urgency, offering advice.

The horrifying video starts with Funie Mrs'Ambition emptying her jeans pockets, which contained a large number of cockroaches. She then pans the camera to a clothing shelf where the cupboard is visibly infested, causing a general reaction of discomfort among viewers.

The infestation forces her to move

The clothes were in the cupboard, and some of the insects were seen crawling on them, which is probably how they entered the jeans. The woman captioned the video, expressing that she simply could not tolerate the living conditions any longer and was moving out of the Sunnyside residence.

The woman captioned her post, declaring that she was moving out of the apartment. Image: Funie Mrs'Ambition

SA reacts to the infestation video

The comments section was filled with strong reactions from social media users who were shocked and disgusted by the sight. Many users expressed that they had never seen that many cockroaches and immediately offered practical advice on products to try to eliminate the pests.

Others advised her to fumigate the unit before leaving, warning her that the insects would follow her to her new residence. The collective reaction highlighted the fact that many viewers said they would never be able to sleep in that house, urging her to call pest control.

User @Carol Maepa said:

"I would never sleep in that house. Bona, I'd run."

User @Ria Joubert shared:

"Plot twist: You move, they move with you."

Makubu Zimbali Imogel commented:

"I once slept at a place that had roaches because I was a student and was scared to go knock late at home. I woke up to bites and crawls on my body. I requested ASAP, and as soon as I switched on the light, the horror."

User @Kea Shomolekae added:

"Just spray them once cause you're gonna move with them. Go a tshwana (It's the same)."

User @DopeKing Less advised:

"This is so easy to get rid of them for good. Go to Builders Warehouse or Build-It and buy 2-3 fumigation sprays. Set the sprays wth your closet doors open or whatever has doors, open them except ur windows. Make sure you do this while you're not going to be around. When you come back, every crawling bug will be dead, including spiders."

User @Nevhutalu Khuthadzo said:

"This is too much."

