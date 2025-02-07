A woman recommended an affordable and effective cockroach removal product, exciting many online users

The hun took viewers through the process, showing the preparation before using the product and the result afterwards

Social media users were grateful, with many sharing their struggles with the crawling insects and seeking similar solutions

A woman who had a cockroach infestation in her house bout a product from Builders Warehouse, shared a video of herself using it and later showed impressive results with all the cockroaches lying on the floor.

The woman, known on TikTok as @_mrs_fem, got many social media users thankful and excited, ready to run to the building supplies store to get the product, valued at R125.

The woman shows the results of the product

In the video, the woman holds a green spray bottle, showing that she purchased the Fumigation Fogger "Cockroach" from Builders Warehouse. She then walks the viewers through her kitchen, which has all the cupboards open and items removed, and shows the lounge side with cushions removed in preparation for the fumigation.

Before showing the spray set in action, she shares that she and her family have to vacate the house for four hours to ensure safety, leaving the fogger to do its job. Upon return, she shows the aftermath, cockroaches scattered all over the floor and even behind the fridge.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is grateful for the plug

The clip attracted 840K views, 38K likes and over 1K comments from social media users who thanked her for sharing the product and relating their struggle with cockroach infestations in their homes. Others advised people to always protect themselves from strong and toxic smells as they may damage them internally.

User @CeeNathi said:

"Problem kuyo clean bani after (who is going to clean afterwards)😒😪?"

User @Violet asked:

"Hi. I’m curious after the 4hr do you need to wash your clothes and bedding? And I see eggs on top of the fridge aren’t they contaminated?"

User @Ntswaki Matlou512 commented:

"For best results, fog on a weekend that the whole family is travelling and leave it over the weekend. When I moved in 4 years ago where I’m staying currently I fogged&to date I have never seen 1."

User @seli_mumk added:

"Wow running to builders now🙏🙏."

User @Niko Baloyi said:

"Remove all unsealed food products from the house if you plan on doing any fumigation."

User @Bra Des advised:

"Please wear musk, that thing is too strong to inhale."

