A jaw-dropping video of a lion effortlessly leaping over a high-walled gate and perching on top of the gate poles went viral

The incident happened in Rongai, Kenya, and was captured on CCTV before being shared on TikTok, leaving many people in shock

Some social media users were worried about resident's safety, while others made jokes about the lion's bold move

A lioness was caught on CCTV camera sitting on a residential gate, and scanning the property with his eyes for movement. Image: @rancismwangi096

Source: TikTok

A lioness was caught on a home surveillance camera scanning the house, and ready to jump in Ongata Rongai, a town in Kajiado county found in the southern part of Nairobi.

A video shared on TikTok by @francismwangi096 left many people speechless, after seeing a lioness effortlessly jumping over a high-walled gate and perching on the gate's poles.

Wild lioness casually chills on top of a tall gate

The video starts as the lioness leaps onto the high gate wall, landing on top. Once at the top, she scans the area, owning the space and scanning for any movement. As the CCTV continues to record, the wild cat checks every angle of the residence, standing in a way that suggests she's ready to strike.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the lioness video

The viral clip gained 7.9M views, 359K likes and 11.4K comments from social media users who could not believe their eyes. Many were terrified for the residents and worried about how often wild animals wander into neighbourhoods.

Others said there would be no crime in our local kasi's if lions lived closer to people. Some created a lighthearted moment, comparing the lion to Mpumelelo Mseleku, who called himself a 'lion of the family' on Uthando Nesithembu.

A man got many people debating about living closer to nature reserves. Image: @francismwangi096

Source: TikTok

User @Favour Njavwa Nakawa added:

"This one looks so hungry 😭😭."

User @Mayhem said:

"I keep saying that Rongai is a horror story waiting to happen!!. This human-wildlife situation is out of control. But unfortunately, we don't live in a country that cares to change anything about it."

User @Ok shared:

"Did humans forget that we are on the animal's land? We’ve pushed them into zoos and out of their home. We are the invading species!"

User @habibi added:

"Yoh and it's a lioness 😩😩 those things are brutal 😭😭. I would evaporate."

User @JOSEPH GITHINJI shared:

"The problem is not these animals, we are the problem. We keep grabbing their natural habitat."

User @B Mashudu Magondo said

"This would definitely reduce the crime rate in kasi at night, yazi."

3 Briefly News articles about wildlife

A woman captured a terrifying moment when four lions charged at a car in a game reserve, attempting to reach the people inside, with one jumping onto the car's roof.

A wild animal enthusiast, who houses some of the most dangerous animals at home, was filmed entering a cage to feed two of his lions, leaving social media users astonished.

A nature lover dropped his expensive camera after a lion charged towards him while he was busy filming content at a nature reserve.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News