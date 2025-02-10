A heart-stopping moment as four lions charged at a car in a game reserve made its way online stunning many online users

The clip shared on Instagram showed one massive lion climbing onto a visitor's vehicle, attempting to reach terrified occupants

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing relief that the animals and humans were unharmed while sharing how they would have panicked in the situation

A thrilling yet nerve-wracking moment was captured on video when four lions aggressively charged at a car in a game reserve. The footage filmed by onlookers from nearby, left social media users in shock as they watched the kings of the jungle surround the car, with one on its roof.

The video was shared on Instagram by @lion.afro, a page featuring content about lions and viral lion videos.

The lions attempt to get to driver

The clip shows massive lions approaching the car, with one gripping tightly to the top roof. As panic sets in, the driver reverses, attempting to shake the huge lion on trying to shake the car to the ground and escape the situation.

When the car finally stops and moves forward, the lion on top loses its balance and stumbles off.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA comments on the scary lion encounter

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their relief that both the animals and humans were unharmed. Many, however, warned against disturbing wildlife and not following game reserve rules. Some tried to imagine themselves in the situation and others admired the breathtaking powerful majestic beats.

User @unfairpercentage said:

"You're in their territory, invading their privacy 🤙."

User @geminijimenez

"They're so huge added:

User @sharonrobinsonsmith shared:

"I would be so terrified they would bust my window and end my life."

User jean.robertson3 shared:

"Wow! The males are sooooo big."

User @carolefitforlife2024 said:

"Time to go."

User @voutsinosa advised:

"Follow the rules to avoid this"

