“You’re Invading Their Privacy”: Lions Surrounding and on Top of Vehicle, SA Astonished
“You’re Invading Their Privacy”: Lions Surrounding and on Top of Vehicle, SA Astonished

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A heart-stopping moment as four lions charged at a car in a game reserve made its way online stunning many online users
  • The clip shared on Instagram showed one massive lion climbing onto a visitor's vehicle, attempting to reach terrified occupants
  • Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing relief that the animals and humans were unharmed while sharing how they would have panicked in the situation

Instagram users expressed how terrified they would have been if they saw lions charging at their car
A driver got a lion off his car after it climbed on its roof, trying to get inside. Image: @lion.afro / Instagram
Source: Instagram

A thrilling yet nerve-wracking moment was captured on video when four lions aggressively charged at a car in a game reserve. The footage filmed by onlookers from nearby, left social media users in shock as they watched the kings of the jungle surround the car, with one on its roof.

The video was shared on Instagram by @lion.afro, a page featuring content about lions and viral lion videos.

The lions attempt to get to driver

The clip shows massive lions approaching the car, with one gripping tightly to the top roof. As panic sets in, the driver reverses, attempting to shake the huge lion on trying to shake the car to the ground and escape the situation.

"Running to Builders": Woman shares product that effectively gets rid of cockroaches, SA grateful

When the car finally stops and moves forward, the lion on top loses its balance and stumbles off.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA comments on the scary lion encounter

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their relief that both the animals and humans were unharmed. Many, however, warned against disturbing wildlife and not following game reserve rules. Some tried to imagine themselves in the situation and others admired the breathtaking powerful majestic beats.

Social media users were shocked at how big male lions are after seeing them in a video shared on Instagram
A driver panicked and reversed to get off a lion that climbed on top of his car. Credit: Mas Bro / 500px/ Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

User @unfairpercentage said:

"You're in their territory, invading their privacy 🤙."

User @geminijimenez

"They're so huge added:

User @sharonrobinsonsmith shared:

"I would be so terrified they would bust my window and end my life."

User jean.robertson3 shared:

"Wow! The males are sooooo big."

User @carolefitforlife2024 said:

"Time to go."

User @voutsinosa advised:

"Follow the rules to avoid this"

"That dolphin is in distress": Video of dolphin in Fish Hoek Bay doing weird flips, SA divided

  • A man who lives in a house full of wild animals went inside a cage with two huge lions to feed them, shocking many social media users.
  • A video of a man standing outside his bakkie while a lion stood nearby, waiting for its food, had the online community urging him to get back inside the car.
  • A lion charged at a cameraman, and in shock he dropped the camera while visiting a game reserve.

Source: Briefly News

Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024).

