A dolphin was spotted performing wild flips in the air at Fish Hoek beach near Cape Town

The marine mammal spun multiple times before splashing back into the water, leaving onlookers in awe in the clip that was shared on Facebook

Social media users flooded the comment section confused, not sure whether the dolphin was happy or distressed

A remarkable sight unfolded at Fish Hoek near Cape Town when a dolphin was spotted performing wild flips in the air. The dolphin spun multiple times before diving back into the water leaving social media users amazed.

The display of acrobatics was captured on video and shared on the Fish Hoek Beach Facebook page, gaining a significant number of likes and comments.

The dolphin does major flips

The video shows the dolphin spinning uncontrollably, diving in the water in the water, and flipping again as if being chased by something or expressing excessive excitement.

This goes on for several seconds, with the camera struggling to keep up with the marine mammal's pace, filmed from an angle that appears to be captured from a nearby boat.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA comments on the dolphin video

The clip attracted a variety of reactions from marine lovers, curious onlookers, and concerned viewers alike. Some praised the dolphin's impressive skill and acrobatics, while others questioned its behaviour, wondering if there was a deeper cause behind the flips.

User @Kim Bettridge-Attlee said:

"Something is not right there. That dolphin is in distress 🥺."

User @Nadia Nazier Joshua added:

"Looks like that dolphin is being thrown out of the water."

User @Gershom Jeffries said:

"I think that dolphin is on something, not normal behaviour."

User @YvonneButts shared:

"Wow - what a show 😄."

User @Jonathan Esau joked:

"Probably 1st day of gymnastics class.."

User @Denise Russell

"They are playing, it’s fun to see ❤️."

