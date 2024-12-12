A video of a large shark swimming in the shallow waters of a Gqeberha beach left SA peeps both concerned and amazed

The clip surfaced on social media after it was shared by a TikTok user who spotted the big fish

The video sparked debates about safety and human interactions with marine life online, as many social media users were shocked by the sight

A man captured a video of a shark he saw on a local beach swimming in shallow water. Image: @ruanvdh10

As summer brings more people to our local beaches, we are reminded to be cautious of areas where we coexist with our beloved marine animals.

A man spotted a shark at a beach in the Eastern Cape and shared the clip on his TikTok account under his handle @ruanvdh10, getting over 600 social media users interacting with his post.

The man comes face to face with the shark

The clip shared shows the predator gliding close to shore, with the brave @ruanvdh10 following it closely. The shallow water barely covers the shark's body, and its fin sticks out entirely.

Watch the video below:

The shark's video raises concerns online

Almost 600K social media users viewed the video, with nearly 700 commenting, shocked by what they had seen. The clip also raised concerns among beachgoers who frequent the area, with some sharing that they would think twice about swimming on their next beach visit.

User @nightimeinspringfield asked:

"And why are we walking with the shark?"

User @bougeeboo&me wanted to know:

"Is this our Port Elizabeth like PE, PE 😭🤣? Where which beach so I can avoid at all costs?"

User @Terminator shared:

"It's amazing how far people will go to make videos even if it costs their lives."

User @faynachelimez said:

"We need the location because I am not going to die while swimming in PE."

User @Ta Nitro🇿🇦 shared:

"Which beach is this?? If it's Maitland beach, I'm not surprised. That beach is dangerously crawling with wild animals."

User @silent enquired:

"This is a big concern for holidaygoers. All these videos of sharks in shallow waters, I see it a lot especially drone footage. Is it even safe in the shallow waters? Are nets keep maintained or not?"

