“People Are Scamming Us”: Capetonians Call Out Greedy Landlords in Viral TikTok Video
- A guy on TikTok helped Capetonians break their silence about their ridiculously high rent on shady properties
- He complained about the greed some landlords have and shot fires at them for being inconsiderate
- More people came forward with their thoughts and created a conversation of 234 comments
People living in Cape Town have shocked the rest of the country with the high rent they must pay monthly.
Those who cannot afford to pay for the property have built townships on inappropriate land, including railway tracks.
Capetonians call out greedy landlords in viral TikTok
A chap let his intrusive thoughts win when he called upon all landlords in Observatory, Cape Town. He fired shots at them for charging people high amounts of rent when the area was underwhelming.
The gent painted a picture in his viewers' eyes of the kind of neighbourhood he lived in. He shared that when going outside, one could smell whiffs of urine immediately when walking outside.
He added that the possibility of a neighbour taking a dump on your doorstep is pretty high:
"You guys are greedy. You are charging R15 000 for studio apartments like this, which is the CBD when it's just an observatory. This is the hood."
Watch the video below:
Capetonians speak out on unfair rent prices in viral TikTok
Social media users resonated with the guy and commented:
@Sesona pointed out:
"This is so real. It's the hood. It's a village. Obs and Woodstock are trash and overpriced."
@QBert explained:
"The closer you are to Table Mountain and sea, the more you pay. I personally wouldn't want to live in Obs/Salt River/Woodstock."
@Victor commented:
"There's no reason why y'all should be paying that much in that area."
@Vanessa Mbauli added:
"And it has scary characters roaming the streets at all hours of the day."
@user65498270 shared:
"No for real. Cape Town rent is crazy, but I would do the same if I were a landlord 'cause someone will always pay."
"If you lose your child in the crowd, it's over": SA gets chest pains after seeing footage of South Beach
@Ayabonga commented:
"Omg! It's like Belhar; people are scamming us with these new developments."
@happysino0 announced:
"People are being robbed in broad daylight."
Source: Briefly News