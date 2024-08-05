A hardworking young woman moved into her dream apartment in Cape Town

Nicole shared her new home on TikTok for her followers to see

Netizens were proud of the young lady who had a picturesque view of the city

A young Mzansi lady moved into a luxurious apartment in Cape Town.

A young baddie recently moved into her dream home in Cape Town. Image: @its_onlynicole

Source: TikTok

The young woman shared the proud moment on her TikTok.

Baddie moves into R6,5K loft apartment in Cape Town

The girls are securing the bag and moving into their dream homes. The young generation of women follow their dreams and make things happen for themselves.

Whether through manifestation, vision boards or prayer, the girls strive to become their best versions. A young baddie shared a clip of herself moving into her dream home in Cape Town.

She showed off her R6,5K loft apartment with a picturesque view of Cale Town in a TikTok clip that she captioned:

"Moving into my new apartment. Couldn't be anymore grateful."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to baddie’s luxurious home

The hun showed off her stunning home, with big windows overlooking the beautiful city. The tones of the luxurious sanctuary are neutral, as she still needs to add her signature touch.

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Audrey. exposed a sad truth:

"The sad thing about our country is we can afford R6500 rent but they reject our applications to pay R3000 bond."

@Nolo101 wished the lady well:

"Congratulations beautiful. God bless you on this journey."

@Mpho_ wished Joburg had such apartments:

"If only we had these apartments in Johannesburg."

@حسنة حبيبت🧕 is happy that she followed her heart:

"I am so happy that I moved into my dream apartment. I am crying the universe has did it."

@XXXIIIV cannot wait her for her season of winning:

"When I do this I will cry tears for real cannot wait."

@Ama Ka Magwaza

"I am happy for you. November 2024 I am moving in to my brand new two bedroom estate house.....I couldn't more grateful."

Woman buys land for R300 and builds dream home from scratch

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared her home project on TikTok. Vivi bought land for R300 and spent R160K for building materials and labour.

Netizens were proud of the lady and shared sweet messages in the comments.

