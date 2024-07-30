A Man on TikTok shared his home project journey step by step

The gent decided to go for a more modern design for his village home, but some people online did not like the architectural style

Mzansi stood up for the hardworking man when a woman online tried to troll him for his creativity

Netizens defended a man online who was bullied for choosing a more modern look for his village home.

Mzansi stood up for a man ridiculed by a woman who made fun of his village home. Image: @khehlah86

Source: TikTok

The man was confident enough to share his hard work rebuilding his village home on TikTok.

Mzansi defends man from woman, ridiculing his village home

Home projects are often very tricky, time-consuming and cost a lot of money. Before one takes on the adventure of building a home from scratch, one must be sure about the designs and structure of the new building.

A man on TikTok decided to go for a more modern look for his village home. He shared his journey to creating the home of his dreams on TikTok where he welcomed all sorts of commentary from netizens. The hardworking guy chose to try out a rare design called the 'Butterfly Roofing', which a woman online ridiculed him for.

The gent played around with materials to achieve his desired outcomes. The foreign-looking windows and design structure make the home look whimsical and distant to village life.

He shared pictures of his home on TikTok. See the post below:

Netizens react to woman ridiculing man’s village home

Netizens were not impressed by a woman who ridiculed the man’s home project and attended to her via the comment section:

@Sopearlyy_ZA🇿🇦 schooled the haters:

"It's called butterfly roofing these ones take time to know things. well done, very beautiful."

@cebisa is living in the future:

"They will get used to such designs and start liking them after 7years, thy take time to know things."

@Nombulelo.mbuli cannot wait for the final reveal:

"Butterfly roof so beautiful wait till the house is painted."

@Charmy Mo loved the design:

"I see a beautiful house that someone build with their hard earned money and I'm too motivated.. wanna ask for advices myself...beautiful stuff."

@tshimo_s1 saw the vision:

"I don't understand why social media now is meant to drag people down i feel they tried to make their house a home♥️♥️may God bless you guys more, its beautiful."

