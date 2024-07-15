A young man on TikTok shared an inspiring clip of himself building his new home from scratch

Ray had been saving money to build his dream home for a while and his dream is a reality

Cashbuild has been his go-to place for his building materials and homeware essentials

A young man on TikTok inspired Mzansi when he drastically changed his life.

A young man inspired Mzansi when he moved out of his shack to build his new home from scratch. Image: @raythaplugg

Source: TikTok

Ray had been saving money to move out of his rusty shack and build a new home from scratch.

Young man builds home from the ground up

Mzansi youth have been inspiring each other on TikTok. One young gent named Ray had been sick of living in a shack and decided to upgrade his life.

The gent saved up to build himself a new home from scratch. He shared his journey from zinc to brick on his TikTok.

In his first clip, Ray went to buy building materials like cement, sand, bricks, stones and wood.

The determined gent captioned the first clip:

"It’s been a rough journey but I finally reached one of my biggest goals, ke spanne ka thata moo."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi youth making big moves

The young gent kept updating his TikTok followers with his home improvement and filmed every process. He kept returning to Cashbuild for more essentials as the home got ready.

He is in awe of all the excellent work he has done for himself and captioned his third video:

"Can’t believe I’ve made it this far. My bachelor apartment looks proper."

Watch the video below:

To make sure that his home has a luxurious touch, Briefly News reached out to a trusted interior designer, Gontse PK, and they highlighted that:

“The top 3 Home decor products to help create a balance in a bachelor home so the ladies also feel comfortable when around :

“1. Throw blankets & cushions ( whether on the bed or couch, women like to feel cosy and snuggle up, so a space that has these creates an instant feeling of being home. To bring in the masculine touch, one can opt for darker colours and thicker material types )

“2. ⁠ A great alternative to flowers and pottery is to decorate the table/cabinet tops with sculptures. This serves a similar function to flowers, which are usually great options for ladies. However, a bachelor space decorated with different sculptures brings about a theatrical feel and creates the impression of a sophisticated sense of style, something the ladies tend to be drawn towards.

“3. ⁠ Great lighting: LED lighting is a great option for creating a modern, functional look. It’s great to create that romantic set-up when needed, but also perfect for game night with the boys; plus men just love them!”

Netizens are proud and inspired by the hardworking gent:

Kay_Dyusha felt motivated:

"Well done. Now I'm motivated to work hard, and I can do this. I can build my own house."

@Mrs N felt inspired:

"Thank you for sharing! Wishing you all the best with everything mfethu."

@Adelaide_Nthute noticed:

"A determined and focused gent."

@beatricemahonga expressed their pride:

"Congrats, boy. You are doing a good thing for yourself, one day it will be a mansion. All the best for the future."

Mzansi gent builds home for his little family and impresses SA

Briefly News also reported that a man decided to build a home for himself and his little family and it's exactly what they need and more.

The man’s decision impressed many social media users who praised the gentleman for taking hold of his own life.

