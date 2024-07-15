A man on TikTok was warned by his followers after he shared his rare fortune of randomly picking up gorgeous art in a dumping site

He scored a stunning red feminine sculpture that he could not resist

The abandoned beauty now found herself a beautiful home with a generous man who gave her touch-up

A man on TikTok was warned by his followers for picking up random art.

A Mzansi artist scored a stunning red sculpture in the middle of a dumping site. Image: @creatingwith_mo

The art lover, Mo, scored himself an elegant, feminine piece of art and showed it off to his concerned audience.

Mzansi man living with tikoloshe

A tikoloshe is a creature associated with dark magic. The creature can be a spy or a tool to attack the nemesis of a person practising witchcraft or dark magic.

These days, tikoloshes can be disguised as anything that would not blow the cover of the evil master’s plan. Mo, who spotted himself some good art in the middle of a dumping site, took a stunning red feminine sculpture home to make his own.

He captioned his post:

“Lady in red gets a new lease on life.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi man brings dark magic home

The innocent artist took in the sculpture to restore it and give it a new home. After Mo shared the clip of his luxurious findings, netizens were not pleased by his ignorance.

Many of them pointed out the apparent dark magic surrounding the scene. Some netizens found the sculpture’s position even more alarming. They warned the innocent artist to drop the sculpture back into the dumping site before it’s too late:

@Delly Kimberly highlighted her findings:

"The next thing you have a spiritual wife."

@Enhlee_Hlatshwayo found deep meaning in the scenario:

"People will find you cleaned, polished beautiful and healed. They will use you, again & again and once they are done ,they will throw you away. But God will fix you to the other perfect version of you."

@Amis❤️ commended the brother:

"You are strong, this is Africa."

@MaDlaminicould not believe the man's ignorance:

"The fact that she was standing when you found her ..aneva."

